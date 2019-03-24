×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019, Match 1: CSK vs RCB - 3 reasons why Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening game

Fambeat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
149   //    24 Mar 2019, 00:49 IST

CSK got off to a perfect start
CSK got off to a perfect start

When it was announced that Indian Premier League's season 12 will start with a clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings, there was a lot of buzz and excitement in the air. These are two heavyweight teams of the competition and neither team has any shortage of superstars.

While the defending champions CSK went in favorites, RCB was expected to give them a good run for their money. But the match turned out to be a no contest as the hosts registered an easy win over the visitors.

RCB, who have some of the best batsmen in this format were bundled out for a paltry score of 70. Harbhajan Singh was the destroyer in chief as he picked three early wickets to rock the batting unit of Virat Kohli's men. They never recovered from the early bust and fell well short of 100; which could have been a decent score on the surface. Despite, the pitch being difficult to play on, the target was not a concern for CSK's batting line up.

#3 Poor shot selection by RCB batsman

Hetmyer scored a duck on his debut
Hetmyer scored a duck on his debut

RCB batsmen didn't seem to read the pitch well as they played some reckless shots on a tough surface. The Chepauk pitch had a lot of help for the spinners and a score of around 120 would have been very competitive. At one stage, RCB were 38/2, but then they lost the wicket of AB de Villiers.

This is where everything started to go wrong for the visitors as none of the batsmen was determined apply themselves on this tough pitch. RCB lost their last eight wickets for just 32 runs as Imran Tahir and Harbhajan Singh ran riot. 

Parthiv Patel showed that you could score runs on this pitch if you were ready to apply yourself. The RCB opener was the only batsman to reach double figures while the other batsmen kept falling like nine pins around him. If the rest of the team had applied themselves like Patel, they could have put a respectable score on the board.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore MS Dhoni Harbhajan Singh
Fambeat
ANALYST
We tell stories through sports
IPL 2019, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 reasons why RCB can beat CSK in the opening game
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Three player battles to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings cruised to an easy win in the opening match against Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore : Preview and Predicted Playing XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 1, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match Prediction: Who will win today's match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 1, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Why RCB will win the match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: CSK vs RCB - Recounting the best encounters between the two teams
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI against Royal Challengers Bangalore
RELATED STORY
IPL Fantasy 2019: Match 1, CSK vs RCB: Fantasy Star Of The Match
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Today
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DD preview
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DD preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DD preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DD VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DD VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DD preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DD VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DD preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DD VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us