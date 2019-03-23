IPL 2019, Match 1, CSK vs RCB: 5 things to expect from the opener

A great opener on the cards

The IPL 2019 is all set to get underway at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai when the defending champions Chennai Super Kings take on the Virat Kohli led side Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 23, 2019.

In IPL 2018 auctions, CSK franchise was criticized for picking a relatively aged side. However, these experienced players delivered when needed the most, and won Chennai the IPL trophy for a joint record of third time in their storied history.

As always, during the IPL 2019 auctions, the CSK team stuck to their trait by retaining almost all the players from last year. The new addition to the team, Mohit Sharma was also part of the CSK not so long ago.

CSK and RCB contest in the past have never failed to deliver. However, as the record shows, the men in yellow have been dominant over the reds since the tournament started.

There has not been a dull moment when these two great IPL teams have met in the past and this years' opener is not going to be any different. So, here are four things that the fans can expect from the tournament opener.

#5 Battle of the Heavyweights

As the packed international calendar now comes to a close for India cricket team, they now head towards the IPL before the all-important World Cup 2019. Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni form the core around whom the entire team revolves around, and they are an important part of the side.

But for time being, they are opponents for a change and will look to find which of their team is best. Both of this franchise has a great history with one another and a lot of memorable encounters over the years.

No doubt, the support will be for the CSK, but good cricket will also be appreciated by the Chennai crowd.

