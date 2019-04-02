IPL 2019, Match 15, MI vs CSK: 3 Predicted changes for the big game

Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard - Source: BCCI/IPLT20.com

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are two of the most successful franchises in the history of the Indian Premier League. Both the franchises have got off to contrasting starts to the season. While the defending champions CSK have emerged as early favorites by winning three in a row, MI have won only one of their first three matches this season.

Rohit Sharma's men would have to play out of their skins to beat CSK who have looked unbeatable in this campaign. If they fail to beat CSK, MI would find it very difficult to qualify for the playoffs. On the other hand, a win against MI can almost guarantee a playoff spot for the defending champions.

It would be an interesting encounter as both teams have a lot of quality players. While MI must be thinking about some changes, CSK can also think about some tweaks here and there.

#1 Kieron Pollard out - Ben Cutting in

Kieron Pollard - Source: BCCI/IPLT20.com

Kieron Pollard has been fantastic for Mumbai Indians over the years. The West Indian all-rounder has played a huge part in the success of Mumbai Indians over the years. Sadly, the game waits for no one as Pollard and his body seems to be left behind.

The MI legend doesn't seem to be a player he once used to be in his younger days. He has failed to make an impact on any match, and MI might look to replace him with another all-rounder. That all-rounder can be Ben Cutting of Australia who was very good for the franchise in the last season.

The Australian all-rounder had a good campaign in the Big Bash League and has the ability to make the difference with both and ball. If Cutting can prove his worth in the IPL, he can provide the cutting edge Mumbai Indians is missing this year.

