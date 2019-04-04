×
IPL 2019: Match 15, MI vs CSK: Best Twitter reactions

Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
News
272   //    04 Apr 2019, 00:26 IST

The defending champions Chennai Super Kings came to the Wankhede in search of their fourth consecutive win but a special performance from Hardik Pandya with the ball and the bat prevented the win. In addition to scoring 25 runs off just eight balls, the Mumbai Indians went onto register their second win of the season in four games.

Earlier in the day, the Chennai Super Kings chose to bowl first after winning the toss. Chennai replaced Mitch Santner with Mohit Sharma to make use of the seam-friendly pitch at the Wankhede Stadium.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians made two changes to their playing XI. Jason Behrendorf and Rahul Chahar made their debut for the franchise replacing Mitchell McClenaghan and Mayank Markande.

Chennai's opening bowlers - Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur - started off well by giving away just nine runs in the first three overs. Their disciplined bowling resulted in the wicket of Quinton de Kock.

After QDK's dismissal in the third over, Suryakumar Yadav with the aid of Rohit Sharma scored 30 runs in the next two overs. To stop the run flow, MS Dhoni introduced Mohit Sharma, who gave away just one run in the last over of the powerplay.

Spinners - Imran Tahir and Ravindra Jadeja - were introduced by MSD after the powerplay ended. Both spinners struck gold as they dismissed Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh within a span of nine balls.

The two spinners kept the scoring rate in check but a 62-run partnership between Suryakumar Yadav (59, 43 balls, 8*4, 1*6) and Krunal Pandya (42, 32 balls, 5*4, 1*6) set the platform for the batsmen to follow. When Suryakumar and Krunal got out in quick succession, the scorecard read 125-5 in 18 overs.

The breakthroughs brought together Hardik Pandya (25, 8 balls, 1*4, 3*6) and Kieron Pollard (17, 7 balls, 2*6). In the last two overs, they added 45 runs and took their side to 170 in overs. The duo plundered Dwayne Bravo for 29 runs and gave Mumbai a healthy score.

Mumbai's opening bowlers - Jason Behrendorf and Lasith Malinga - got their team off to a brilliant start. While Behrendorff picked up the wicket of Ambati Rayudu in the first over of the innings, Lasith Malinga dismissed Shane Watson in his first over.

After the two wickets, Suresh Raina and Kedar Jadhav tried re-constructing the innings but a stunning catch from Pollard at the boundary ended Raina's innings. Following Raina's wicket, the task of rebuilding innings fell into the hands of Dhoni and Jadhav.

Dhoni and Jadhav added 44 runs for the fourth wicket but the introduction of Hardik Pandya for his second spell shook up things for CSK. In the same over, Pandya went on to dismiss MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja.

Kedar Jadhav scored a sensible half-century to keep Chennai in the game but got out in the 18th over off the bowling of Lasith Malinga. Malinga also went onto dismiss Dwayne Bravo in the same over, which ended CSK's hopes of getting close to Mumbai.

In the final over of the match, Hardik took the wicket of Deepak Chahar and helped his side win the match by 37 runs.

With this win, Mumbai improved their record to 14-11 against Chennai in the IPL.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings:



Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Cricket is my first love.
