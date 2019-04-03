IPL 2019: Match 15, MI vs CSK, Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?

The rivalry between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) is one of the greatest rivalries in 12-year IPL history. Both the teams have won three titles. Mumbai Indians has a better head to head record against Super Kings(14 - 12) in the 26 games they played.

However, both the teams are going through contrasting fortunes in the ongoing IPL tournament. While CSK won all their three games so far, MI could manage only one win so far.

The Men in Yellow beat Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in their first three encounters. It was a complete team performance from CSK in all the three games.

The Men in Blue, however, have not played to their potential in this tournament. In the first game, MI lost to Delhi Capitals, courtesy Pant's blitzkrieg. They managed to win a close 2nd game against RCB away from home. In their third game, they lost to Punjab by eight wickets. The former IPL champions are desperately in need of a win to climb up the table.

If CSK bat first:

Wankhede stadium is known for its batting-friendly pitch. In the first game, Delhi Capitals scored a whopping 213 runs. With CSK's long batting lineup, we can expect a score close to 190 if the defending champions bat first.

CSK's top-order batsmen, who struggled in the last game, will love the flat Wankhede track. Rayudu, Watson, and Raina will be looking forward to scoring big this game.

If MI bat first:

Rohit Sharma's batting will be the key discussion point in the upcoming MI matches. The three-time double centurion in ODIs is struggling for form in 2019. Wankhede will provide a beautiful batting surface for Rohit to hit form.

With the entire batting line-up looking unsettled, Mumbai Indians can score close to 180 runs if they bat first against a strong Super Kings bowling line-up.

Who will win?

Chennai Super Kings boasts a well-balanced side among all other IPL teams at the moment. They have great depth in the batting and bowling department which makes them a clear favorite to win their fourth consecutive game this season.

