IPL 2019, Match 33, SRH vs CSK: 4 Key moments that decided the result

Rashid Khan in action (Picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Sunrisers Hyderabad comfortably won over Chennai Super Kings at their home fixture in Hyderabad, on Wednesday, 17th April.

CSK and SRH came to this fixture in Hyderabad with a very contrasting run of form. CSK were on a winning spree while SRH had lost 3 consecutive matches on the trot. The first surprise of the match came when Suresh Raina came out for the toss and news came out that MSD had opted to rest. It was clear from the start as to which team was taking the match more seriously and the convincing win for SRH did not come as a major surprise in the end.

Here are 4 key moments that led to the result.

#1 Rashid Khan's Double wicket over

Rashid gave away 8 runs of his first over and ended with a match figure of 2 for 17 of his 4. His 3rd over accounted for 2 big wickets of Suresh Raina and Kedhar Jadhav which halted CSK's charge completely and they ended with a below par score of 132 which was easily chased in the end.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja's innings

Jadeja came out to bat in a precarious situation after the fall of 3 quick wickets and started his innings carefully. He was unable to shift gears in the final few overs scoring just 1 run of 5 balls from Rashid's final over. He ended with just 10 of 20 balls which resulted in CSK falling about 15-20 short of the par score on that pitch.

#3 David Warner's fireworks at the top

Warner was playing second fiddle to Bairstow for the last couple of matches but he took the initiative to put pressure on the CSK bowling unit from the start and even hit CSK's best bowler of the night, Imran Tahir, for 14 of his 1st over. Warner ended with 50 of 25 which was enough to put SRH ahead of the required rate by a considerable margin. The innings earned him the Man of the Match trophy.

#4 Bairstow's responsible innings to finish off the game

Bairstow switched roles with Warner today, playing second fiddle when Warner was going all guns blazing and then took over once Warner got out. He stayed till the end, giving respect to good balls and hitting the bad balls away. Bairstow's presence ensured that there were no middle order collapses and he ended unbeaten on a match-winning 61 of 44.

Of all the positives that SRH had today, Williamson's form and the SRH middle order still remain a concern while CSK has to ensure that they do not lose the winning habit at the business end of the tournament.