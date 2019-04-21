×
IPL 2019: Match 39, RCB vs CSK- Predicted Playing XI, Preview, and Key Players

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
162   //    21 Apr 2019, 06:04 IST

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli will go head to head (Picture Courtesy- BCCI/iplt20.com)
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli will go head to head (Picture Courtesy- BCCI/iplt20.com)

Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to avenge their opening day defeat, when they host Chennai Super Kings in the second clash of the Sunday's doubleheader in the Indian Premier League at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on April 21.

Head to Head Overall Stats: The RCB and CSK have clashed in 23 completed IPL fixtures with the yellow brigade leading the scoreline at 16-7.

Head to Head at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium: In the seven completed games at this venue, the visitors have four wins.

Previous IPL 2019 face-off: In their earlier clash on March 23, the Challengers were crushed by the Kings. Batting first, RCB were dismantled for a paltry score of 70 runs, which was easily chased down by CSK to register a seven-wicket win.

Chennai Super Kings Perspective

Chennai Super Kings will look to bounce back (Picture Courtesy - BCCI/iplt20.com)
Chennai Super Kings will look to bounce back (Picture Courtesy - BCCI/iplt20.com)

The Kings suffered their second defeat of the tournament against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous encounter and will look to bounce back against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Batting

Key Batsmen - MS Dhoni, Faf du Plessis & Suresh Raina

CSK undoubtedly missed the services of MS Dhoni, who is also their leading run-getter this season with 230 runs and the skipper is likely to take the field against the Challengers. While Faf du Plessis (173 runs), Ambati Rayudu (163 runs) and Suresh Raina (207 runs) are the other key batsman in the side that can pose a tough challenge to RCB.

Bowling

Key Bowlers - Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar & Shardul Thakur

Imran Tahir continues to lead CSK wicket charts with 15 wickets and is perfectly supported by Deepak Chahar, who is behind him with 11 wickets. While Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur are also utilizing their chances quite efficiently and are likely to trouble the opponents with their variations.

Expected Playing XI

MS Dhoni (C & W), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner/Dwayne Brave, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, and Kedar Jadhav.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Perspective


Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to build momentum (Picture Courtesy - BCCI/iplt20.com)
Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to build momentum (Picture Courtesy - BCCI/iplt20.com)

The Challengers somehow managed to survive the Russell scare against Kolkata Knight Riders to register their second win of the season by ten runs and they would look to make it three against the CSK.

Batting

Key Players - Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers & Parthiv Patel

The 90-run partnership between Virat Kohli (100 runs from 58 balls) and Moeen Ali (66 runs from 28 balls) laid the foundation stone for RCB' stunning win and both of them will be itching to replicate their show against the defending champions. AB De Villiers did not feature in last game due to a mild concussion and will be eager to make a strong contribution after the break. While Parthiv Patel and Marcus Stoinis are the other key players with the ability to play big shots and the team will need them to give their best on Sunday.

Bowling

Key Bowlers - Dale Steyn and Yuzvendra Chahal

Dale Steyn inclusion had a significant impact on RCB performance as the Proteas pacer picked 2-40 in his maiden appearance and is set to play a key role in RCB's revival. Yuzvendra Chahal (0/45 in three overs) had an off day against the Riders and the spinner will be eager to rectify his poor show on Sunday.

Expected Playing XI

Virat Kohli (C), Parthiv Patel (W), AB de Villiers, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Tags:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore CSK vs RCB
