×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019, Match 39, RCB vs CSK: Why Royal Challengers Bangalore will win the game

Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
Preview
240   //    20 Apr 2019, 18:16 IST

It's Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni on Sunday at the Chinnaswamy!
It's Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni on Sunday at the Chinnaswamy!

In what will be an absolute cracker of a game, Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore go head to head against the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings side in Match 39 of IPL 2019 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. The journeys have so far been contrasting for these two franchises with the Super Kings losing just two out of their nine matches while the Royal Challengers have emerged victorious only twice in nine games.

RCB enters this contest at the backdrop of a much-needed win against KKR while Chennai suffered a crushing six-wicket defeat in their last game against SRH at Hyderabad. Let us look at three reasons why Kohli's men might prevail over the Men in Yellow in this epic Sunday evening clash at the Chinnaswamy!

RCB's high morale

RCB will be high on morale after their win over KKR (Image courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)
RCB will be high on morale after their win over KKR (Image courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

It was a morale-boosting victory at the Eden Gardens for RCB who are languishing at the bottom of the table with just two wins out of nine matches. While skipper Kohli registered his fifth IPL ton, all-rounder Moeen Ali regained his touch with the willow when most needed.

Comeback man Dale Steyn and domestic talent Navdeep Saini starred with the ball in RCB's thrilling 10-run win against KKR. The players will be riding high on confidence after the much-needed away win over Dinesh Karthik's men and will be determined to overcome CSK's challenge at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

A 'rejuvenated' bowling line-up

Steyn's return has bolstered the RCB bowling attack (Image courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)
Steyn's return has bolstered the RCB bowling attack (Image courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

Apart from the death bowling which remains to be RCB's major Achilles heel, the performance of their bowlers in the powerplays so far this season has been another cause of concern. Kohli's men, who managed just three wickets in the first eight games during the powerplay, received a major boost against Kolkata Knight Riders as the legendary Dale Steyn donned the RCB jersey once again after nine years.

Steyn's return had an immediate impact as the Royal Challengers took three wickets in the first 5 overs, with the Proteas speedster picking up two crucial wickets (Chris Lynn and Shubman Gill). The RCB bowlers failed to capitalize on the good start as they were taken to the cleaners by Nitish Rana and Andre Russell who almost took the game away from the visitors. Nevertheless, with Steyn returning to the fold RCB's bowling looks rejuvenated ahead of the much-awaited clash against Chennai at home.

Pumped-up Virat Kohli: The X-factor

Virat Kohli celebrating his fifth IPL ton at Eden Gardens (Image courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)
Virat Kohli celebrating his fifth IPL ton at Eden Gardens (Image courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)
Advertisement

As far as the Royal Challengers are concerned, there is still an outside chance of making the playoffs if they win all the upcoming five games and the other results go in their favour.

Kohli's fabulous knock at the Eden Gardens signifies the fact that the Indian skipper is hungry for more runs and success in the remainder of the tournament to turn around his team's fortunes. Expect a pumped up Kohli- the batsman and captain to unleash his best on Sunday to overcome CSK.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on IPL score, purple cap, points table, schedule, news, orange cap and fantasy tips.


Tags:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore MS Dhoni Virat Kohli IPL 2019 Teams & Squads CSK vs RCB CSK vs RR Head to Head
Advertisement
IPL 2019, CSK v RCB: Why CSK will win the match 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 1, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match Prediction: Who will win today's match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 1, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Why RCB will win the match
RELATED STORY
CSK vs RCB: Three epic IPL matches
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: CSK vs RCB - Recounting the best encounters between the two teams
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Match 1 Csk vs RCB | History, momentum on CSK's side as RCB look to spoil the party
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 1: CSK vs RCB - 3 reasons why Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening game
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Three player battles to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore register 6th lowest total in IPL 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr
KXIP 166/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/10 (19.2 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr
RCB 205/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 206/5 (19.1 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr
CSK 160/3 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 138/5 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs
CSK VS KXIP live score
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr
MI 136/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 96/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS SRH live score
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr
RCB 149/8 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/6 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 4 wickets
RCB VS DC live score
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr
RR 139/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 140/2 (13.5 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 8 wickets
RR VS KKR live score
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr
SRH 150/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 151/4 (19.5 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KXIP live score
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr
KKR 108/9 (20.0 ov)
CSK 111/3 (17.2 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr
KXIP 197/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 198/7 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 3 wickets
KXIP VS MI live score
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr
RR 151/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 155/6 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 4 wickets
RR VS CSK live score
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr
KKR 178/7 (20.0 ov)
DC 180/3 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 7 wickets
KKR VS DC live score
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr
MI 187/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 188/6 (19.3 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 4 wickets
MI VS RR live score
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr
KXIP 173/4 (20.0 ov)
RCB 174/2 (19.2 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 8 wickets
KXIP VS RCB live score
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr
KKR 161/8 (20.0 ov)
CSK 162/5 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 5 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr
DC 155/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 116/10 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 39 runs
DC VS SRH live score
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr
RCB 171/7 (20.0 ov)
MI 172/5 (19.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets
RCB VS MI live score
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr
KXIP 182/6 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/7 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 12 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr
CSK 132/5 (20.0 ov)
SRH 137/4 (16.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 6 wickets
CSK VS SRH live score
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr
MI 168/5 (20.0 ov)
DC 128/9 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS DC live score
Match 35 | Yesterday
RCB 213/4 (20.0 ov)
KKR 203/5 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 10 runs
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 36
MI 161/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 146/3 (17.1 ov)
LIVE
Rajasthan Royals need 16 runs to won from 2.5 overs
MI VS RR live score
Match 37 | Today, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us