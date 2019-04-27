IPL 2019: Match 44, CSK vs MI - Resurgent Mumbai crush hosts by 46 runs

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST News 33 // 27 Apr 2019, 00:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rohit Sharma 67 gives Mumbai Indians a winning total against CSK (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com)

Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by 46 runs in the 44th match of VIVO IPL 2019 played at M Chidabram Stadium, Chennai on Friday. With this win, Mumbai Indians moved up to second postion in the points table.

CSK stand-in captain Suresh Raina won the toss and decided to field first. Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma gave the team a steady start adding 24 runs for the opening wicket. Deepak Chahar got the breakthrough dismissing de Kock for 15. Evin Lewis, playing his first game of IPL 2019, played with positive intent and put pressure on CSK bowlers. At the end of six overs, Mumbai Indians were 45 for 1.

After the power play overs, Rohit and Lewis attacked the CSK spinners. But Mitchell Santner got the breakthrough by dismissing Lewis for 32. Sharma and Lewis had added 75 runs for the second wicket. Imran Tahir then got the wicket of Krunal Pandya for just 1. Rohit showed his class and reached his fifty off 37 balls.

Santner came back and dismissed Rohit for well made 67. Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya added an unbeaten 33 runs for the fifth wicket. Mumbai Indians had posted 155 for 4 at the end of 20 overs.

Chasing the target of 156 runs to win, CSK got off to a bad start losing wickets of Shane Watson, Raina and Ambati Rayudu in the first five overs. Lasith Malinga dismissed Watson, Hardik got the wicket of Raina, while Krunal Pandya bowled Rayudu for 0. At the end of six overs, CSK were struggling at 40 for 3. However, Murali Vijay playing his first match of IPL 2019, looked in good touch.

After the power play overs, CSK started losing wickets at regular intervals. Dwyane Bravo and Santner added 33 runs for the seventh wicket but it was not enough as CSK were bowled out for 109 in 17.4 overs. It was a great bowling performance by Mumbai Indians bowlers who took advantage of slow conditions.

Mumbai Indians 155 for 4 in 20 overs ( Rohit 67, Lewis 32, Hardik 23*, Santner 2/13) beat Chennai Super Kings 109 in 17.4 overs ( Vijay 38, Santner 22, Malinga 4/37, Bumrah 2/10) by 46 runs.