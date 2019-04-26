IPL 2019, Match 45, RR vs SRH: Match preview and key stats

Rajasthan Royals (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The 45th match of IPL 2019 will be played on 27th April at 8 PM IST between the Rajasthan Royals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

SRH have won five matches and lost five so far this season, and are at the fourth position of the IPL points table. On the other hand, RR are in the seventh position, having won four matches and lost seven.

Ahead of their meeting tomorrow, let's take a look at the head-to-head stats between the two franchises and the probable playing XIs for the match.

Head-to-head record

The RR vs SRH rivalry has seen 10 matches being played so far. SRH have won 6 of those games, while RR have managed to win the remaining 4. Overall, both teams have won the title once each.

This is the second encounter between these teams this season, with SRH winning the first one by 5 wickets.

Probable XI

Rajasthan Royals

Liam Livingstone

Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer have returned home for national duties. That means Liam Livingstone and Ashton Turner will come back to replace them.

Probable XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Liam Livingstone, Ashton Turner, Riyan Parag, Stuart Binny, Oshane Thomas, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson, who missed the match against CSK, will come back to the team to fill the space left by Johny Bairstow. Wriddhiman Saha will come in as wicket-keeper, replacing either Deepak Hooda or Yusuf Pathan.

Probable XI: David Warner, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Shakib Al Hasan, Deepak Hooda / Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma.

Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Steven Smith, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Stuart Binny, Sanju Samson, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, S Midhun, Jos Buttler, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Prashant Chopra, Liam Livingstone, Manan Vohra, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Ish Sodhi.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C), Rashid Khan, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, David Warner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Billy Stanlake, Sandeep Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui, Shakib Al Hasan, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Abhishek Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Shahbaz Nadeem.