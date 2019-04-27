IPL 2019, Match 46, DC vs RCB: Match preview and key stats

The captain of the two sides (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The 46th match of the IPL 2019 will be played on 28th April at 4 PM IST between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi.

DC have won seven matches and lost four so far this season, and are at the third position on the IPL points table. On the other hand, RCB are at the bottom of the table, having won four matches and lost seven.

Ahead of their meeting tomorrow, let's take a look at the head-to-head stats between the two franchises and the probable playing XI's for the match.

Head-to-head record

The DC vs RCB rivalry has seen 23 matches being played so far. RCB have won 15 of those games, while DC have managed to win 7, and one match ended in no result. Overall, both teams have never managed to win the title even once.

This is the second encounter between these teams this season, with DC winning the first one by 4 wickets.

Probable XI

Delhi Capitals:

Shefane Rutherford

DC are likely to stick with the same team which defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday. This means Sherfane Rutherford may get one more chance despite his poor performance.

Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Heinrich Klaasen

Moeen Ali has returned home for his national duties. He will be replaced by either Colin de Grandhomme or Heinrich Klaasen.

Probable XI: Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Akshdeep Nath, Colin de Grandhomme / Heinrich Klaasen, Washington Sundar, Tim Southee, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav.

Squads

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Ishant Sharma, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Bandaru Ayyappa, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Jalaj Saxena, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Nathu Singh, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Manjot Kalra, Trent Boult, Ankush Bains, Rishabh Pant.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Parthiv Patel, Navdeep Saini, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Tim Southee, Akshdeep Nath, Kulwant Khejroliya, Heinrich Klaasen, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prayas Ray Barman, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohammed Siraj, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Milind Kumar, Marcus Stoinis.