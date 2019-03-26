IPL 2019 Match 5, DC vs CSK: One key player from each team

Colin Ingram adds a lot of firepower to the Capitals

Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings face each other in the fifth match of IPL 2019, on March 26 at 8 PM IST, at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi. Both teams have already won their first match of the tournament.

DC defeated MI in their first match by 37 runs. Rishabh Pant was the Man of the Match with 78 runs from 27 balls. Shikhar Dhawan and Colin Ingram also contributed 40 odd runs each. Rabada was the pick among the DC bowlers with the figures of 4-0-23-2.

CSK started their campaign by defeating RCB by 7 wickets in the series opener. Harbhajan Singh became the Man of the Match by picking three wickets. Imran Tahir also picked three wickets for CSK while Jadeja picked two.

When these team met each other in IPL 2018, both won one match each. On that note, let’s have a look at one key player from each team for this match.

Delhi Capitals -Colin Ingram

Colin Ingram is one of the most destructive batsmen in South Africa's domestic circuit. He had a good outing in PSL this year with 344 runs from 11 matches striking at 164.59. He also scored the first century by an overseas player in PSL.

He continued his form and scored 47 runs from 32 balls in the first match against MI. He bats at No:4 for DC and they expect more fireworks from the South African in the coming matches too.

Chennai Super Kings - Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo has been the game's premier all-rounder for a while

Dwayne Bravo is one of the best all-rounders in the shortest format of the game. He has won many matches for CSK single-handedly.

There was nothing much to do in the first match for Bravo. He picked one wicket in the one delivery he bowled. With Delhi performing well with their batting, Bravo will have a significant role to play with the ball, especially in the death overs.

The batting capabilities of CSK is likely to be tested against the pace trio of Ishanth-Rabada-Boult. Bravo is expected to bat at No 6 or No 7 for CSK and he will have a huge responsibility on his shoulders as a finisher.

