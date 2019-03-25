IPL 2019, Match 5, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: Why DC will win the match

The Delhi Capitals celebrate the fall of Kieron Pollard's wicket (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

The Delhi Capitals will host the Chennai Super Kings on 26th March in the 5th match of Vivo IPL 2019 at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, Delhi.

Both the sides are coming off thumping wins and will be high on confidence. The Delhi Capitals, especially, showed that they are to be taken seriously as they stunned Mumbai Indians on Sunday night thanks to a terrific batting display and a disciplined bowling effort.

The pitch is expected to play out better than the 'horror' track in Chennai in the opening game and a score between 160-190 is likely on this surface.

Despite both the teams being in decent form, here's why the Delhi Capitals have a better chance of emerging victorious in this match.

Home Ground Advantage

The Delhi Capitals will look to please their home fans in this match

The Delhi Capitals, for the first time, will actually have decent home support. In past seasons, due to their inconsistency, they haven't been able to garner the faithful support of their fans.

However, this season, following the change in name coupled with the performance against Mumbai, their fans are certainly expected to spur the team to punch above their weight once more.

This will certainly have a great impact on the Delhi players and give them confidence irrespective of who their opponent is.

Batsmen in Better form

Rishabh Pant played a stunning innings against Mumbai (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

The Delhi Capitals seem to be in better form than CSK and batting will certainly be the focus on a good Delhi track Tuesday night. While the CSK batsmen maintained their composure to calmly stroll to victory against KKR, their batsmen didn't show enough authority.

On the other hand, Delhi's batting, especially the likes of Colin Ingram and Rishabh Pant, is in red-hot form and could trump CSK in this field.

Better Fast Bowling Unit

Boult sends one down in in the game against MI (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

The Kotla will certainly assist the seamers as much as the spinners. CSK's pace bowling lineup is decent and Bravo has looked better than last season but Ngidi's absence means that Delhi's pace attack looks better than that of CSK's on paper.

The likes of Trent Boult and Kagiso Rabada will look to pick up early wickets. Boult will look to rap the pads of Watson and Rayudu while Rabada will look to bounce Raina out. Ishant Sharma looked good against Mumbai and hence Delhi can be confident ahead of this fixture.

