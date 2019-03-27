×
IPL 2019, Match 7, RCB vs MI: 3 reasons why RCB will win the match

Ashwan Rao
738   //    27 Mar 2019, 21:23 IST

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will face off each other at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday (March 28). RCB had a disastrous start to their 2019 IPL campaign having lost the season opener against defending champions Chennai Super Kings after being bowled for just 70 runs.

Meanwhile, three-time winners Mumbai lost their opening fixture against Delhi Capitals by 37 runs as they failed to chase down the target of 214 at the Wankhede Stadium. Rishabh Pant went hammer and tongs against Bumrah and Co. during his knock of 78 off 27 balls.

Having lost the opening fixtures, both these sides will be determined to register their first victory of this season. But the Royal Challengers have an edge over the visiting Mumbai Indians in a few aspects and let us look at three reasons why the Virat Kohli-led side will emerge victorious in the match.

#1. RCB's ruthless batting line-up will be determined to unleash its best

New recruit Shimron Hetmyer will be looking to replicate his International success after failing at Chepauk
New recruit Shimron Hetmyer will be looking to replicate his International success after failing at Chepauk

By acquiring the services of Shimron Hetmyer and Shivam Dube, the Royal Challengers, who are regarded as the 'batting powerhouse of IPL, have added more fire-power to their already ruthless batting line-up.

In skipper Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, they have two of the most experienced and proven game-changers. Surprisingly, it was a complete let down by the RCB batsmen against Chennai Super Kings except for wicket-keeper batsman, Parthiv Patel who top-scored with 29 off 35 balls.

All-rounders Moeen Ali and Colin de Grandhomme too failed to get going with the willow against the Men in Yellow. After that disappointing result, the onus will be on RCB batsmen to deliver and they will be determined to unleash their best against Mumbai.








Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli IPL 2019 Teams & Squads MI vs RCB MI vs RCB Head to Head
