IPL 2019, Match 9, KXIP vs MI: One player from each team that could change the course of the game

The ninth match of IPL 2019 will be played on March 30 at 4 PM IST, between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali.

Both teams have played two matches so far this season. KXIP won their first match against RR and lost to KKR in their second match. On the other hand, MI lost their first match against DC and won the second match against RCB.

The KXIP vs MI rivalry has seen 22 matches played between these two teams in IPL. MI have won 12 of them and KXIP have managed to win the remaining 10.

MI finished at 5th spot in the last edition of IPL while KXIP finished 7th on the table. Both teams managed to win one match each when they met each other in IPL 2018.

On that note, let’s have a look at the key players for the two teams and their probable playing XI.

Squads

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin(C), Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Sam Curran, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot, Varun Chakravarthy, Hardus Viljoen, Harpreet Brar, Moises Henriques, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, PrabhSimran Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Mandeep Singh.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(C), Kieron Pollard, Yuvraj Singh, Barinder Sran, Aditya Tare, Ishan Kishan, Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Mayank Markande, Anukul Sudhakar Roy, Jason Behrendorff, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Rasikh Salam, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anmolpreet Singh, Lasith Malinga, Adam Milne, Mitchell McClenaghan, Pankaj Jaiswal, Quinton de Kock.

Key players

Kings XI Punjab - Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami is the lead bowler of KXIP, but he hasn't been able to deliver a quality performance in either match so far. His IPL stats are not so impressive with just 22 wickets from 45 matches.

This season he has picked only one wicket in two matches and also gone for plenty of runs. However, his recent limited overs form for the national team has proven to everyone just how destructive he can be when he's in the right rhythm.

KXIP would want their lead bowler to bounce back and start picking wickets soon. That would, undoubtedly, make a big difference in their fortunes.

Mumbai Indians - Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav plays domestic cricket for Mumbai. He had a tremendously successful IPL 2018, where he scored 512 runs from 14 matches.

This season, he got out for 2 runs in the first match against DC, but scored 38 from 24 balls in the second match against RCB. Batting at No. 3, MI would expect him to deliver consistent performances in the coming matches.

Probable XI

Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen / Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Andrew Tye.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga.

