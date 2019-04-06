IPL 2019: Match Predictions for Week 3

CSK vs KKR - Source: BCCI/IPLT20.com

The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League is now entering Week 3. The league standings are finally beginning to take a shape as the tournaments heat up.

SRH, CSK, KXIP, and KKR have been fantastic throughout the first two weeks and they would want to continue this run in the upcoming week. On the flip side, RR and RCB would be hoping to turn their fortunes in the next week.

Week 3 has a lot of exciting matches which can change the complexion of the league standings. In a tournament like IPL, any team can beat anyone on any given day and so it is difficult to predict results but we will give it a shot.

Match 18, Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab

KXIP has started the tournament brilliantly by winning three out of the first four matches this season. CSK has also won three out of the first four matches but they have looked more convincing. Considering home advantage, CSK is the favorite to win the game.

Match 19, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians

SRH has emerged as one of the favorites to win the tournament. On the other hand, MI has been inconsistent this season. While MI can beat any team on their day, SRH's consistency makes them a clear favorite in this match.

Match 20, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals

RCB has got off to a horrible start as they sit at the bottom of the table. DC started the tournament on an impressive note but they have struggled lately. Considering home advantage and presence of superstars, RCB should be able to win this match.

Match 21, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR is one of the few teams who seem to have all the bases covered. On the other hand, RR seems over-dependent on the top-order. KKR has more match-winners in their squad than RR and so they should win the game.

Match 22, Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

KXIP has a brilliant home record and SRH must be wary of that. David Warner & Co. have been fantastic this season and they have enough firepower in their ranks to beat KXIP.

Match 23, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

It is really difficult to predict the winner as both these teams are heavyweights. Both the teams have no dearth of match-winners who can win matches singlehandedly. Home advantage might help CSK's cause against KKR.

Match 24, Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab

MI has a brilliant all-round squad but KXIP has batsmen like Chris Gayle and KL Rahul who can win the matches singlehandedly. The depth of the MI batting line up might help them win the match against KXIP.

Match 25, Rajasthan Royals vs Chenna Super Kings

This match seems to be a mismatch on current form as CSK is in much better form than RR. But RR has a fantastic home record which gives them some hope. CSK has enough quality to take them across the line vs RR.

Match 26, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals won the reverse fixture in the thrilling Super Over. The hosts would be looking to take the revenge for that defeat when they host DC at Eden Gardens. The home crowd and quality within their ranks makes KKR favorites in this pulsating fixture.

