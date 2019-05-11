IPL 2019: MI vs CSK - Ground stats, head-to-head record, key players and probable XI

MSD has been the leading run scorer for CSK this season with 414 runs

After one and a half months of enthralling and entertaining cricket, only two teams remain for the final showdown. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will battle it out tomorrow night in Hyderabad for ultimate glory and the IPL 2019 crown. Both the teams are set to face each other for the fourth time, with Mumbai emerging victorious in all the previous three meetings. We can anticipate another thrilling contest when two of the most successful franchise in the IPL history will square off in this final bout.

Mumbai Indians have been the most impressive side in this edition of the Indian Premier League, and are riding hight, courtesy of some scintillating performances. Rohit Sharma has led his Blue Army tremendously and got them to their fourth IPL final. With match winners like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah in their ranks, Mumbai will be eyeing to register another win over their arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings on the biggest stage.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings has proved once again why experience is crucial even in the T20 format. Having defeated Delhi Capitals in the second qualifier, the Yellow Army are all set to play their second consecutive IPL final. Dhoni and Co will collide with a familiar foe in the quest of their record fourth IPL title. The reigning champions will be under pressure too as Mumbai has a triple over them this season. However, Chennai would be hoping to land a counterpunch when both these IPL giants come face-to-face for one last time.

Match Details

Date: Sunday, 12 May 2019

Time: 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

League: Indian Premier League

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Venue Stats IPL

Total matches- 69

Matches won batting first- 32

Matches won bowling first- 35

Average 1st Inns scores- 163

Average 2nd Inns scores- 149

Highest total recorded- 231/4 (20 Ov) by DC vs KXIP

Lowest total recorded- 60/10 (13.4 Ov) by DC vs MI

Highest score chased- 214/3 (17.3 Ov) by DC vs GL

Lowest score defended- 118/4 (18 Ov) by DC vs KXIP

Head-to-Head record

Total: 29

CSK: 12

MI: 17

Team News

Mumbai Indians

Mitchell McClenaghan might feature in the starting lineup in place of Jayant Yadav depending upon the pitch conditions.

Chennai Super Kings

Shardul Thakur can be dropped to make way for Murali Vijay or Dhruv Shorey after his poor outing in the previous game.

Squads

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Dar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Jason Behrendorff, Anukul Roy, Anmolpreet Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Pankaj Jaiswal, Aditya Tare, Rahul Chahar, Beuran Hendricks and Jayant Yadav

Chennai Super Kings

Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Scott Kuggeleijn, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar

Key players

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma

Hardik Pandya

Lasith Malinga

Chennai Super Kings

Shane Watson

MS Dhoni

Imran Tahir

Probable playing XI

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell Mclenaghan/ Jayant Yadav , Rahul Chahar, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah

Chennai Super Kings

Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Dhruv Shorey/ Murali Vijay, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir.