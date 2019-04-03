IPL 2019, Match 15, MI vs CSK: Head-to-head stats and probable playing XI

Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni during IPL 2018 (image credits: iplt20.com)

The 15th match of IPL 2019 will be played on April 3 at 8 PM IST, between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

This season, CSK have won all the there matches they have played so far. On the other hand, MI have won one and lost two. CSK are currently leading the IPL points table while MI are at 6th position.

Head-to-Head stats

The MI vs CSK rivalry has seen 26 matches so far. MI have have won 14 of those while CSK have managed to win the remaining 12. Both teams have managed to lift the IPL title thrice.

Last season, when these two teams met each other, both managed to win one match each. CSK were the winners of last year's IPL while MI finished at the 5th spot.

Probable XI

MI would expect more contributions from their middle order batsmen. Kieron Pollard has failed to find runs and MI could replace him with Ben Cutting. Apart from that, they are likely to stick with the same team which played against KXIP.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard / Ben Cutting, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah.

CSK have no major concerns and they will likely stick to the same XI which played against RR.

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Satner, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir.

Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(C), Quinton de Kock, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Mayank Markande, Lasith Malinga, Ben Cutting, Aditya Tare, Ishan Kishan, Adam Milne, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Sudhakar Roy, Rasikh Salam, Anmolpreet Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Barinder Sran, Pankaj Jaiswal.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Shane Watson, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Billings, Dhruv Shorey, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Kedar Jadhav, Lungisani Ngidi, Monu Kumar, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Karn Sharma, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mohit Sharma, David Willey.

