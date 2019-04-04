IPL 2019, MI vs CSK: The captaincy move of the day

Great win for Mumbai Indians (Image source: BCCI/IPLT20)

CSK were the heavy favourites coming their fourth game of IPL 2019. The Men in Yellow have looked unbeatable this season as they had won each of the first three matches this season. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians had been below par this season. They had won only one out of their first three matches this season.

It was no surprise when MS Dhoni elected to field first after winning the all-important toss. With the pitch set to offer help to the pacers early on and dew factor, this decision was no brainer.CSK fast bowlers broke the back of Mumbai Indians batting line up by picking early wickets. At one stage, MI was reduced to 50/3 and CSK was all over them.

Suryakumar Yadav steadied the ship with Krunal Pandya before MI launched a merciless counter in death overs. Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya showed no respect for the death bowlers as they were brilliant at the end. The pair scored 45 runs in the last two overs including 29 off the last over bowled by Dwayne Bravo.

This partnership meant that MI went into the dressing room high on confidence. Jason Behrendorff, who had replaced Mitchell McClenaghan, opened the bowling for the home team tonight. The Australian left-arm pacer dismissed Ambati Rayudu in the first over on his IPL debut. Lasith Malinga dismissed Shane Watson to compound the pressure on CSK batting line up.

Rohit Sharma did the smart thing by giving an extended spell to the left arm pacer. The move paid off brilliantly as Behrendorff got the crucial wicket of Suresh Raina in his third over. The left-handed batsman tried to take on the pacer and he connected the shot well but Pollard plucked the ball out of thin air.

Kedar Jadhav tried to steady the innings with captain MS Dhoni but the pressure of required run rate got to the Captain Cool. From then on CSK kept losing wickets as Jadhav tried his best from the other end but it was never going to be enough. Eventually, MI won the match by 37 runs.

This is CSK's first loss of the season, as it proves that the defending champions are not invincible. As a result of the loss, CSK drop a place to the 2nd spot on the IPL Points IPL. On the other hand, MI proved their credentials as one of the title contenders.

