IPL 2019: MS Dhoni's cheeky reply to Harsha Bhogle wins the internet

Harsha Bhogle and MS Dhoni ( Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com)

What's the story?

When Harsh Bhogle asked MS Dhoni how the Chennai Super Kings manage to qualify for the playoffs every year, the former Indian captain gave a cheeky response which has gone viral on the internet.

In Case you don't know…

After losing two consecutive games, the Chennai Super Kings returned home against the Sunrisers Hyderbad; CSK are yet to lose a game at the Chepauk this season. While everyone thought the pitch would spin and bounce, it turned out to be batting friendly wicket. Shane Watson's explosive knock ensured that Chennai continued their winning run at home.

The heart of the matter:-

Chennai have now won eight games this season and are at the top of the table with 16 points. It means that they have virtually qualified for the playoffs. They are the only team to qualify for the playoffs in all the seasons that they have played.

CSK are easily the best T20 team in the IPL. One of the key strengths of them is that they have tried to keep the core of the team intact. CSK hardly make any changes to the playing XI too. They kept faith on Watson, although he has struggled for runs this season, and it paid off against SRH.

After yesterday's game, cricket commentator Bhogle asked Dhoni how the franchise manage to reach the playoffs everytime. And Dhoni's cheeky response has won the internet.

"If I tell everyone what it is, then they won’t buy me at the auctions. It’s a trade secret. The crowd support and franchise’s support are key of course.”

He appreciated the efforts of the support staff of the Chennai Super Kings for keeping the environment lively.

"Huge credit has to also go to the support staff who play a huge role in keeping the team atmosphere good for the team and other individuals. Other than this, I can’t reveal anything till I retire."

What's next?

Although their qualification to the playoffs is almost guaranteed, CSK would want to finish the group stage at the top of the table. Their next game is against the Mumbai Indians at the Chepauk on Friday.