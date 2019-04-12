×
IPL 2019: MS Dhoni storms on to the field to blast the umpires

Kovvali Teja
ANALYST
News
566   //    12 Apr 2019, 01:57 IST

In a rare sight, MS Dhoni lost his cool towards the end of the match (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
In a rare sight, MS Dhoni lost his cool towards the end of the match (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Well, the ongoing IPL 2019 is certainly not falling short of controversies. While it was Ravi Ashwin's Mankading and Lasith Malinga's uncalled no-ball that were the talk of the town during the earlier part, a new controversy has broken on to the scene now.

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings on Thursday seemed to be well on track towards an orderly finish until a couple of highly dramatic events took place in the last over.

With 18 runs needed off the final six deliveries and MS Dhoni at the crease, the visitors pinned their hopes on the captain to pull off a heist. However, with Ben Stokes managing to clean up the skipper on the third delivery, Chennai had their task cut out to cross the line.

The subsequent delivery, in a rather dramatic turn of events, saw all hell broke loose on the field as the umpire goofed on a no-ball call. Stokes slipped in a high full toss on the fourth delivery, and umpire Ulhas Gandhe seemed to have hesitantly pulled out his hand, briefly signalling a no-ball without any indication from the square leg umpire, Bruce Oxenford.

Oxenford then overruled the call and passed it as a legal delivery, and chaos ensued as Ravindra Jadeja started to question the umpire's decision.

Meanwhile, Dhoni, who had just returned to the dugout, didn't seem very pleased with the happenings in the middle. With Gandhe retracting his call, the furious CSK skipper stormed on to the field in the middle of the over and got into a heated argument with the umpires.

Claiming that Gandhe had called it a no-ball as soon as the delivery was bowled, the former Indian skipper was involved in an animated tussle with the officials. But in the end, the delivery stayed as a legitimate one and Dhoni walked back all riled up.

You can watch the video of the incident here.

However, much to the delight of MSD and the yellow army, Mitchell Santner managed to clobber the final ball for a handsome six as CSK romped home to yet another victory, and cement their place atop the IPL points table. Notably, the win also marked Dhoni's 100th IPL win as a captain, making him the first player to achieve the feat.

Rajasthan on the other hand looked understandably dejected as their campaign continues to stay off the rails.

IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals MS Dhoni Ben Stokes
Kovvali Teja
ANALYST
A cricket aficionado who loves sharing his insights on the game.
