IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians became the first team to register 100 wins in IPL

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST News 33 // 04 Apr 2019, 02:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Hardik Pandya was the star of the show

What's the story

Mumbai Indians became the first team to register 100 wins in IPL by beating Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday. CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and decided to field first.

Mumbai Indians were off to a slow start losing 3 wickets for 54 runs. To give some stability to the failing lineup, Surya Kumar Yadav and Krunal Pandya added 62 runs for the 4th wicket. To cap it off Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard smashed 45 runs in the last 2 overs to help Mumbai Indians post 170 for 5.

MI defending the fighting total bowled well in the middle overs and Lasith Malinga, Bumrah and Behrendorff took important wickets to restrict Chennai Super Kings to 133 for 8. Mumbai Indians won the match by 37 runs to register their 2nd win of the tournament.

The Background

Since the inception of IPL in 2008, Mumbai Indians have been a part of the best league in the world since the start. They have so far 176 matches, with 100 wins, 75 losses, and 1 tied match.

Mumbai Indians have won the IPL title thrice in 2013, 2015 and 2017. They are second in terms of best winning percentage in IPL of 56.85.

The heart of the matter

Mumbai Indians became the first team to register 100 wins in IPL history. It was an amazing performance by MI in today’s match against CSK.

Chennai Super Kings are second in the list with 93 wins, Kolkata Knight Riders third with 88 wins, Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore with 79 wins, Rajasthan Royals with 171 wins.

Hardik Pandya has been in sensational form this season with the bat and also ball. He would be looking to continue his brilliant form for Mumbai Indians in upcoming matches.

What's next

Mumbai Indians will gain confidence from this match and hope to carry this form into the upcoming matches. They will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on 6th April at Hyderabad.

Advertisement