IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians share an update on Rohit Sharma's injury

MI's captain will be back against RR ( Source :IPLT20/BCCI )

What's the story?

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma will be fit to face Rajasthan Royals on Saturday afternoon, after missing the earlier clash against the Kings XI Punjab.

In case you didn't know

MI have turned a corner after a poor start to the campaign. The three-time IPL champions have won their last three matches in a row after winning only one of first three.

They managed to win against KXIP without Rohit Sharma, who missed the match due to injury. While stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard played an incredible innings to win the match almost single-handedly, the failure of the other batsmen highlighted the need of 'the hitman'.

The heart of the matter

A piece of great news has emerged for MI fans as Rohit Sharma is set to be back for the next match. MI's Zaheer Khan, confirmed the news in a press conference. The legendary fast bowler claimed that the management is very confident about the availability of their captain.

"He is available for selection and he is very confident. That's a very positive sign right now for us. Obviously, he is going to practice to get a better gauge of things. But we are pretty confident," Zaheer was quoted as saying by Times Now.

The injury in the last match meant that Rohit Sharma failed to equal Suresh Raina's record of playing most consecutive matches without missing one for a single franchise. The Indian superstar had not missed a single match in IPL since 2011 when he was bought by MI.

The right-handed batsman is not having a great tournament by his high standards. He is yet to score a single half-century in this campaign but a player of his calibre can turn it around at any point of time.

What's next?

MI has won four of the first six matches in the season. If they manage to beat RR on Saturday, they will be in a great position to qualify for the playoffs. The return of their captain will only strengthen their playoff push.

