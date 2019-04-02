IPL 2019, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: Match preview and predicted XI

MS Dhoni with Rohit Sharma (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

After scripting a sensational comeback in their previous encounter, Chennai Super Kings are ready to visit Mumbai for another enthralling MI vs CSK contest. Mumbai Indians will look to get their campaign back on track, while the visitors will be keen on keeping their cent percent winning record this season.

Mumbai Indians have had an awful start to their IPL 2019 campaign as they have lost two of their three league games so far. Rohit Sharma has not been at his best both with the bat and with his captaincy, which is a major concern for the hosts.

Having lost their last match to KXIP, Mumbai Indians would be hoping to bounce back in front of their home crowd when they host the defending champions. Hardik Pandya is an essential cog in the wheel for the Blue Army, but his bowling has been under the pump; the team management will be hoping that he gets back his rhythm soon.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, have proven to the world yet again why they are the most consistent team in IPL history. In their last match against RR, MS Dhoni led his team to another remarkable comeback after his side was reeling at 27 for three inside the fifth over.

The Captain Cool was declared the man of the match for his unbeaten knock of 75 runs off just 46 deliveries. With three wins in three games, the visitors would be eyeing to maintain their perfect start heading into the 15th fixture of the season.

Match details

Date: Wednesday, 3 April 2019

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

League: Indian Premier League

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Head-to-head (last 5 matches)

Mumbai Indians – 4

Chennai Super Kings – 1

Team news

Mumbai Indians

Jason Behrendorff is likely to join the starting lineup, as Mumbai Indians look to strengthen their bowling attack against the mighty CSK batting.

Chennai Super Kings

- David Willey will not be available for the visitors.

- Harbhajan Singh might feature in the playing XI depending upon the pitch.

- If Harbhajan is not picked, CSK are likely to go ahead with the same starting lineup.

Squads

Mumbai Indians

Pankaj Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Yuvraj Singh, Lasith Malinga, Kieron Pollard, Mayank Markande, Krunal Pandya, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Suryakumar Yadav, Ben Cutting, Jayant Yadav, Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Barinder Sran, Siddhesh Lad, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Alzarri Joseph, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Salam

Chennai Super Kings

M.S. Dhoni (c), Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Dhruv Shorey, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, Mitchell Santner, David Willey, Sam Billings, Mohit Sharma, Faf du Plessis, Chaitanya Bishnoi, N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Murali Vijay

Key players

Mumbai Indians

- Quinton de Kock

- Hardik Pandya

- Jasprit Bumrah

Chennai Super Kings

- Shane Watson

- MS Dhoni

- Imran Tahir

Probable playing XI

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

Chennai Super Kings

Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir

