IPL news: Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi ruled out of 2019 edition

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
4.55K   //    14 Mar 2019, 18:52 IST

Kamlesh Nagarkoti during the U-19 World Cup last year
Kamlesh Nagarkoti during the U-19 World Cup last year

Kolkata Knight Riders' Kamlesh Nagarkoti is set to miss back-to-back IPL seasons, after being ruled out of IPL 2019 with a foot injury. Shivam Mavi has also been ruled out of the tournament, owing to stress-fractures in his back.

The franchise announced Sandeep Warrier as replacement for one of the players. Warrier was unsold in the IPL 2019 auctions in December last year.

Born in Thrissur, Warrier was the leading wicket-taker for Kerala in the 2018-19 Vijay Hazare Trophy, and was also topped the wickets tally for the side in the Ranji Trophy last season. He also took a hattrick in the 2019 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Andhra.

Warrier was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) roster from 2013-2015.

At KKR, he will join the likes of Harry Gurney, Lockie Ferguson, Andrich Nortje, Prasidh Krishna and Prithviraj Yarra.

Prasidh Krishna had been called in as replacement for Mavi, and impressed in his debut season for the Kolkata-based franchise. He picked up 10 wickets for 7 games last year.

The 19-year-old Nagarkoti, along with Mavi, was part of the U-19 team that won the World Cup in 2018. Led by Prithvi Shaw, the side won India their 4th U-19 title. Nagarkoti was purchased by KKR ahead of the 2019 season for Rs. 3.2 crore.

Mavi, who debuted for the Knight Riders in the 2018 season, has the distinction of claiming a hattrick as a teenager during the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2018. Playing for Uttar Pradesh, he achieved the feat against Saurashtra.

KKR's squad for IPL 2019: Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Carlos Brathwaite, Lockie Ferguson, Anrich Nortje, Nikhil Naik, Harry Gurney, Yarra Prithviraj, Joe Denly and Shrikant Mundhe.

