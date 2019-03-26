IPL 2019: Old is Gold, IPL Veterans XI

Yuvraj Singh

The first T20 game was played back in 2003 and five years later in 2008, the Indian Premier League (IPL) was born. T20 is often referred to as a young man’s game; athleticism, fitness and trickery are all required to succeed in this format. Despite this, there are many experienced players who have played hundreds of T20 matches over the years and this IPL Veterans XI is a team that would challenge for this year’s title.

The team is made up of players selected by franchises in the 2019 IPL who have played over 100 matches in the IPL and are aged over 34 years. With these criteria it proved impossible to find pace bowlers, hence the age criteria was dropped to 31 years for the pacers.

As all IPL teams, this team has a maximum of four overseas players. As you will see, the team has a strong Chennai Super Kings core highlighting that MS Dhoni is a captain who rates experience highly.

So, here’s the team of old-timers.

Openers

#1 Chris Gayle – 39, Kings XI Punjab

England v West Indies - 5th One Day International

Opening the batting we have the Universe Boss, Chris Gayle. The holder of numerous records including most sixes in international cricket, Chris Gayle is a devastating opener. With strength that allows him to nonchalantly caress balls for six, and a knack of scoring centuries in the shortest format, Gayle is a legend of the game.

With his form and age under question in the recent series against England, Gayle silenced all his doubters with two mammoth centuries. Gayle also bowled in the recent ODI series against and could turn his arm over if required for the Veterans XI. Let’s hope he can light up IPL 2019 with his big hitting, if so he may just guide KXIP to their first IPL win.

IPL 2018 statistics:

Matches: 11, Runs: 368, Average: 40.88, Strike Rate: 146.03, 100s: 1, 50s: 3

#2 Murali Vijay - 34, Chennai Super Kings

CLT20 2012 Chennai Super Kings v Mumbai Indians

Opening alongside Gayle we have Murali Vijay. More known for his exploits in the Test arena with India, on his day Vijay's stroke-making can match that of anyone in world cricket. The unfortunate thing for Vijay is that his chances for the Indian team have seemed to dry up given his age, lack of form against Australia and emergence of exciting talents such as Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal.

With that being said, Vijay comes into the IPL in good form having scored a century and two seventies in his last three T20 matches for Tamil Nadu. Vijay will be keen to silence his critics this season, especially having only played one game last year.

IPL 2018 statistics:

Matches: 1, Runs: 12, Average: 12, Strike Rate: 120.00, 100s: 0, 50s: 0

