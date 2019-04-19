IPL 2019: One benched player from each team who can fit well in RCB's playing XI

With just 1 win in 8 matches, RCB is at the bottom of the points table. (Image Courtesy - BCCI/IPLT20)

It has been a long and disappointing history for Royal Challengers Bangalore when the talk comes to the Indian Premier League. The Bold Army could not lift the IPL trophy so far in 11 years despite qualifying for the final thrice.

Led by the top cricketer of the world, Virat Kohli, the side has once again disappointed their fans as they have got off to a disastrous start in IPL 2019. They are at the last position on the points table in this year’s IPL and they have just secured 1 win in the 8 matches they have played.

Kohli has not been at his best in the captaincy department as he has failed to find the right balance in his side which could win the IPL title. Questionable fielding placements and inability to find an ideal playing XI have been the talk of the town in terms of Virat’s captaincy.

As compared to RCB, the rest of the 7 teams are performing better in this edition of IPL.

Amongst those 7 teams, there is one benched player from each team who could walk into RCB’s playing XI. This article features that one benched player from each team who could fit well in RCB.

#1 Murali Vijay (Chennai Super Kings)

Murali Vijay has not got the chance to play for CSK in IPL 2019 so far.

Chennai Super Kings are once again leading the points table of IPL 2019 after securing 7 wins in 9 matches. Led by the legendary MS Dhoni, the Chennai side has once again held the heads of their fans high with their outstanding performances. The yellow brigade once again holds the highest probability to lift the IPL title just like the previous year.

With Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis in the side, the side has not given a single chance to Murali Vijay to open the innings for them. Vijay used to be the prime opener for CSK during the initial years of IPL. He has so far scored 2,523 runs in the history of IPL which demonstrates his talent.

He could have solved RCB’s opening woes if he was in that squad. Vijay and Parthiv Patel might have proven to be very handy with Kohli at No. 3.

