IPL 2019: One player from each team who had an excellent debut season

A lot of debutantes performed well in IPL 2019.

With the IPL 2019 getting into its concluding stages, it is important to assess the performance of various teams and players. Every cricketer is definitely striving hard to satisfy the owners and the fans in this marquee T20 tournament.

With the season becoming twelve years old, there are several cricketers like Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers, David Warner, Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard, who have served their respective franchises with commendable performances across several seasons. They have instilled a lot of faith among their fans and the crowd has always gone berserk chanting the names of these cricketers.

With each passing season, the popularity of IPL has certainly grew stronger and wider. There is mounting pressure on every cricketer to perform. After all, the owners have shelled out their hard earned money in order to pick these players. They would be hoping that these players perform well and clinch the title for their franchise.

This article highlights the performance eight cricketers, one from each franchise who had an excellent debut season.

#1 Navdeep Saini (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Navdeep Saini (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com/BCCI)

The 26 year old fast bowler from Delhi has created a lot of buzz around the world. He is consistently clocking 145 kmph and has provided crucial breakthroughs for RCB.

Navdeep Saini had a forgettable debut where RCB were bundled out for just 70 against Chennai. But as the tournament progressed, he kept steaming in and bowled his heart out. He is part of the four pronged pace attack that would assist the Indian batsmen at the World Cup.

One would definitely hope that he plays for India.

Matches: 13, wickets: 11, Average: 36.09, Strike Rate: 8.27, Economy rate: 8.27

#2 Harry Gurney (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Harry Gurney

The 32 year old speedster from Engalnd made a late entry into the IPL. However he had a dream debut, picking up 2/25 and winning the Man of the Match award.

Known for playing in T20 leagues across the globe, Harry Gurney got limited opportunities in IPL. However when KKR were conceding over 10 an over in most number of games, Gurney went for 8.81.

KKR would be repenting for not giving adequate chances to him.

Matches: 8, wickets: 7, Average: 34, Strike Rate: 23.14, Economy rate: 8.81

