IPL 2019: One potential game-changer in each team

Mohsin Kamal FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 79 // 02 Jan 2019, 23:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is nearing its twelfth edition and the impact this tournament has imparted to the cricket world is quite visible. Cricket enthusiasts around the globe see it as a festival and keep showing their excitement for the mega event during the whole year.

Recently, IPL Auction for the upcoming edition was held at Jaipur, seeing as many as 60 cricketers being bought by the franchises. Most of the teams looked satisfied with their final squads and came out of the event with the hope of making a mark in IPL 2019.

All the eight teams are filled with both experienced and new faces while most importantly have some players of considerable potential in the squad as well. In this list, we look at one potential game-changer in each of the eight franchises.

#8 Andrew Tye (Kings XI Punjab)

Andrew Tye

Have you heard about the 'knuckleball' which is latest of the variations that fast-bowlers use these days? Well, if you have, you must know its expert- the Aussie Andrew Tye. The right-arm pacer made his way to Australia limited-overs team recently on the back of some good performances at domestic level.

The Perth born cricketer was bought by Kings XI Punjab during 2018 IPL Auction and he went on to win the purple cap for most wickets in the tournament. Having the ability to take wickets at regular intervals with his wide range of variations, Tye surely is a game-changer and Punjab will require him to make a turnaround in IPL 2019.

#7 Shikhar Dhawan (Delhi Capitals)

Shikhar Dhawan

The Indian senior pro Shikhar Dhawan was roped in by Delhi Capitals in the first trading window, just ahead of the auction. The flamboyant opener is a sweet timer of the ball and when he gets going, it's hard to stop him.

The southpaw remained one of the best performers for his previous team- Sunrisers Hyderabad. He on and off gave them strong starts at the top, owing to which they dominated in the last few seasons of the league. The 33-year-old has been in phenomenal form recently and Capitals could go far in the tournament once he starts scoring.

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement