IPL 2019: One subtle move that can change RCB's fortunes

Virat Kohli

It is hard to be a fan of Royal Challengers Bangalore as year after year, no matter what they do, they don’t just click as a team. Once again, despite having superstars such as Virat Kohli and AB de Villers in their ranks, Royal Challengers have started their IPL campaign on the wrong foot.

RCB are yet to register a win this season, having lost all the 4 matches they have played so far. With each loss, their hopes of qualifying for the payoffs are vanishing, and now they are desperately looking to turn around their fortunes.

The Bangalore-based franchise now have to win at least 8 matches out of their remaining 10 to have any chance of making it to the playoffs. While it may seem difficult, given RCB’s current form, but it is indeed not impossible. One emphatic win can turn around RCB's season for good. However, how will they register a win?

While many will argue, RCB'S biggest issue at the moment is not their bowling but their batting. RCB lack balance in their batting, especially at the top. The presence of a reliable opening batsman is hurting RCB badly and it is evident from their constant changes at the top of the order.

Marcus Stoinis

Opening the innings with Virat Kohli disrupts the batting line-up and makes their middle and lower order fragile. RCB need a reliable opening batsman, who alongside Parthiv Patel, can provide flying starts at the top.

The time has come for RCB to make a subtle shift in their batting approach and open with Marcus Stoinis. He may prove to be an excellent option at the top for RCB and can turn their season around.

For all his qualities, Stoinis is more than a capable batsman, who can strike the cricket ball cleanly. He is a strong lad who can clear boundaries at will and can make the most of the field restrictions in the first six overs.

Stoinis has previously proved his credentials as an opener while opening for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League.

Playing Stoinis at the top will enable Kohli to play at his natural no. 3 position and de Villers at 4. Going forward, this will provide the RCB batting line-up a perfect balance and a formidable look. With a settled top 4, RCB will have one less headache to deal with and they can select a balanced squad capable of winning matches.

A subtle move to open with Stoinis may prove to be a masterstroke for RCB. A win in their next match against KKR could boost their confidence and turn their season around for good.

