IPL 2019, Opinion: One brave change Mumbai Indians should make for the game against KXIP

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL Feature 330 // 10 Apr 2019, 13:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The onus will be on Rohit Sharma and Quinton De Kock to give a quick start to the hosts

The 24th match of the 12th season of the Indian Premier League will be played amongst Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both the teams will be high on confidence after winning their previous encounters.

Especially Mumbai, after defending the low score against Sunrisers Hyderabad wherein, the young Caribbean pace bowler Alzarri Joseph rattled the SRH batting line up with his fierce pace and bounce and recorded the best ever bowling figures in the IPL history on his debut.

On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab is also confident about the form of KL Rahul who has now scored three half-centuries in this season while chasing and two of them came in a winning cause.

Last time when these two sides met at Mohali, Rahul scored a brilliant half-century to chase down a decent target and Mumbai would love to payback at their own backyard during tonight's clash.

Mumbai is still not settled with its playing XI this season and most of its win came just because of one or two players who performed really well on that particular day. The franchise is also trying out various options to find its best playing XI and one of the main concerns for them in this season is their openers who are not really up to the mark.

Howbeit, one brave decision Mumbai should make for the next game is to pick Evin Lewis ahead of De Kock who is warming the bench. Evin Lewis has played well for them in the previous season and has scored over 350 runs.

Also, if they pick Lewis then Ishan Kishan can fill in the wicketkeeping slot. The young wicketkeeper was picked by Mumbai ahead of Yuvraj Singh during the last game and the dashing left-hander batsman deserves more chances in the upcoming matches.

Advertisement