IPL 2019: Predicted Playing XI of all 8 teams

IPL 2019

We are one step closer to IPL 2019. It was an eventful evening in Jaipur on Tuesday as franchises fought hard to pick players at the 2019 IPl auction. Teams will have three months time to plan and get themselves ready for the new season.

As expected, it was a quiet evening for Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at the auction. Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals were the busiest of teams with some great signings.

Jaydev Unadkat and Varun Chakravarthy were the most expensive picks at the auction. The squad is all set for the new season and the focus will now slowly shift towards the game, which is scheduled to start in March.

On that note, here we take a look at the Predicted Playing XI of all the franchises in IPL 2019.

#8 Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2019

Delhi Capitals were one of the active participants at the 2019 IPL auction. The Delhi-based franchise has never won an IPL title and a lot of thought were put into the auction to select a strong squad for next season.

Delhi Capitals had a successful trade window as they bought Shikhar Dhawan from Sunrisers Hyderabad and allowed Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, and Abhishek Sharma to go the other way.

Delhi Capitals had a purse of INR 25.50 Crore at the auction and they made some smart buys. Axar Patel, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Ingram and Keemo Paul joined Delhi Capitals for IPL 2019. They have some great T20 players in the squad and it looks like a strong unit. Their top order is arguably the best in IPL 2019.

Predicted XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma and Trent Boult.

