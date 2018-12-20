×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Predicted Playing XI of all 8 teams

Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
29.33K   //    20 Dec 2018, 11:15 IST

IPL 2019
IPL 2019

We are one step closer to IPL 2019. It was an eventful evening in Jaipur on Tuesday as franchises fought hard to pick players at the 2019 IPl auction. Teams will have three months time to plan and get themselves ready for the new season.

As expected, it was a quiet evening for Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at the auction. Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals were the busiest of teams with some great signings.

Jaydev Unadkat and Varun Chakravarthy were the most expensive picks at the auction. The squad is all set for the new season and the focus will now slowly shift towards the game, which is scheduled to start in March.

On that note, here we take a look at the Predicted Playing XI of all the franchises in IPL 2019.

#8 Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2019
Shreyas Iyer will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2019

Delhi Capitals were one of the active participants at the 2019 IPL auction. The Delhi-based franchise has never won an IPL title and a lot of thought were put into the auction to select a strong squad for next season.

Delhi Capitals had a successful trade window as they bought Shikhar Dhawan from Sunrisers Hyderabad and allowed Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, and Abhishek Sharma to go the other way.

Delhi Capitals had a purse of INR 25.50 Crore at the auction and they made some smart buys. Axar Patel, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Ingram and Keemo Paul joined Delhi Capitals for IPL 2019. They have some great T20 players in the squad and it looks like a strong unit. Their top order is arguably the best in IPL 2019.

Predicted XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma and Trent Boult.

1 / 8 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli
Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
Chennai Super Kings, Manchester United
IPL 2019: How each franchise will suffer because of the...
RELATED STORY
Strongest all-time IPL XI featuring only captains 
RELATED STORY
IPL Auction 2019 - Time to make or break
RELATED STORY
5 Indian Players who made it big in IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 4 top-ranked T20I stars in ICC ranking who...
RELATED STORY
10 national captains who failed to perform in the IPL
RELATED STORY
Remembering the Man of the Match performances in all IPL...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: An ideal XI made up of players with most Man of...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Best XI of the retained players
RELATED STORY
Best Uncapped XI From IPL 2018
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us