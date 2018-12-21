×
IPL 2019: Probable Playing XI of all 8 teams with CWC insight 

Siddharth Arjun
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
192   //    21 Dec 2018, 20:30 IST

MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma will be looking for

The IPL Player auction has set the ball rolling with teams using their own strategies to strengthen their arsenal. Last year finalists Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad looked out for reliable backups while teams like Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals were on a resurgence after another disappointing season in 2018.

Punjab, who had the biggest purse made two big buys bagging Tamil Nadu mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy for 8.4 Cr and England's teen sensation Sam Curran for 7.2 Cr. After freeing up 11.5 Cr by releasing Jaydev Unadkat, Rajasthan Royals bought him back for 8.4 Cr which again baffled many.

Just like Varun, many unknown Indians became crorepati's overnight with a 17-year-old Prabhsimran Singh going for 4.8 Cr to Punjab. As expected Shivam Dube stirred a bidding war with Bangalore spending 5 Cr to get his services. Availability for the entire season was seen as the main criteria, as West Indies players were most sought after among overseas players. T20 freelancers like Colin Ingram, Joe Denly were in the reckoning as most of them are out of contention for a place in the World Cup Squad.

Let us look at the probable playing XI of all eight teams with Cricket World Cup insight.

#8 Delhi Capitals

Rishabh Pant will look to repeat his IPL 2018 antics
Rishabh Pant will look to repeat his IPL 2018 antics

Probable Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel

World Cup Backups: Delhi has an able replacement for Kagiso Rabada in the form Trent Boult who could also be in the starting XI. Colin Munro can step in place of Morris who will leave early for the World Cup camp. Indians like Hanuma Vihari, Avesh Khan and Ishant Sharma will come in handy for the two months long tournament.

#7 Kings XI Punjab

New Millionaire Varun Chakravarthy
New Millionaire Varun Chakravarthy

Probable Playing XI: Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Mujeeb ur Rahman, Varun Chakravarthy, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot

World Cup Backups: Moises Henriques could come in place of Curran to contribute in the lower middle order. Hardus Viljoen who had the best economy rate in the T10 league may take over the death bowling duties from Andrew Tye. Then there is Chris Gayle who could come and smack a few at the top.

