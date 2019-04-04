×
IPL 2019: Ranking the 8 active IPL teams by their win percentage over the years

Aryan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
83   //    04 Apr 2019, 16:07 IST

IPL 2019 is well and truly underway, with all the fans eagerly waiting for each and every match to start. Some franchises have enjoyed a lot of success this season already, while there are others that haven't shone too brightly.

CSK are currently in second place on the IPL points table with the joint-highest win percentage this season, which is not surprising considering their win percentage throughout the tournament's history. At the same time, the RCB haven't been too successful over the years, and that is also reflected in their poor win percentage overall.

The win percentage could be an accurate way to measure a team's success. On that note, let's take a look at the ranking of the eight IPL teams by their win percentage over the years.

8. Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capirals (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
Delhi Capirals (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The Delhi franchise hasn't enjoyed much success over the past few years. They haven't made it to the final even once, and they have the lowest win percentage among all the teams. Furthermore, they have the second lowest average finishing position.

Delhi Capitals hold the infamous record for the most wooden spoon finishes in the IPL, having finished at the bottom of the table four times. Even during the current season, they have choked badly from winning positions, which is an area that needs to be worked on immediately.

Delhi have a good squad for the 2019 season, and it's up to them to utilize their resources to the maximum.

Win percentage: 42.33%

7. Kings XI Punjab

KXIP team (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
KXIP team (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

KXIP is another franchise that has never lived up to the expectations. Despite often having a decent squad, they have never been able to perform too well.

KXIP are one of just three active franchises that have a win percentage of under 50%. They are just behind Delhi on the list of teams with the most bottom of the table finishes, having finished last on three occasions.

The KXIP squad is usually well-balanced, but they have a habit of not keeping up the intensity for the entire duration of the season. In the 2018 edition of the IPL, they won five of their first six matches but stumbled at the end with just two wins from their last eight games.

KXIP are a team that has it in them to win the title but they have not been able to do it yet.

Win percentage: 46.98%

6. Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
Royal Challengers Bangalore (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The Royal Challengers Bangalore haven't got to put their hands on the IPL trophy yet, which is surprising considering they have had players of the caliber of Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

RCB have been underachievers right since the inception of the IPL. Apart from their final appearance in a few editions, they don't have much else to show.

This year, RCB have failed to win even a single match out of the first four that they have played. It will take a stunning turnaround for them to even harbor hopes of making the playoffs.

Win percentage: 47.02%

5. Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
Rajasthan Royals (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The Rajasthan Royals won the trophy in the inaugural edition of the IPL. They are a team that puts a lot of emphasis on youngsters; in fact, it was the youngsters who contributed significantly in their 2008 triumph.

Rajasthan have always been consistent, even if they haven't hogged the limelight. They won the first IPL trophy by defying all the odds, but their young team failed to impress in the subsequent editions.

Still, they have managed to make it to the playoffs on a couple of occasions during this period. They don't have too many big guns in their side, but manage to perform decently in most seasons.

Win percentage: 51.83%

4. Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
Kolkata Knight Riders (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The Kolkata Knight Riders have never actually had a good squad on paper, but unlike some other teams, they manage to make use of their resources and have won the trophy twice. They were not too good in their first few seasons but have improved tremendously over the years.

After Gautam Gambhir took over the side, there was a massive turnaround in their fortunes, and they managed to win two titles and make it to the playoffs five times. Even after he was released, they continued the good work and managed to secure the third position in 2018.

KKR have been in good form this year too and will be looking to win their third title.

Win percentage: 53.59%

3. Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
David Warner and Jonny Bairstow (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The Sunrisers Hyderabad haven't participated in all the seasons of the IPL but have been one of the most successful teams with a win percentage of over 55%. They have made it to the playoffs on four instances out of the seven seasons they have played.

SRH are a side that traditionally relies on their bowling to win them matches. But in recent times the roles seem to have reversed; instead of their bowling, which has gone for plenty, it is their batting that is winning them matches.

They have always been a tough side to beat, and David Warner's return has bolstered their chances even further.

Win percentage: 55.72%

2. Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
Mumbai Indians (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The Mumbai Indians are one of the most successful teams in the history of the IPL. Their record of three IPL trophies is matched by just one other side, and that is reflected in their high win percentage and average finishing position.

Before Rohit Sharma took over as captain, Mumbai Indians failed to make it to a single final. But after Rohit's arrival they were an instant success, and have managed to make the playoffs in all but one season, while also winning three trophies.

MI have traditionally been slow starters and have continued that trend this year as well. They will be looking to win their fourth IPL title in 2019.

Win percentage: 56.85%

1. Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
Chennai Super Kings (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Chennai Super Kings have been the most successful team in the IPL so far. They have the best win rate as well as the highest track record for making it to the playoffs.

CSK are the defending champions, and are banking heavily on experience which is reflected in the average age of the side. They have one of the best cricketing minds in the world in MS Dhoni, and he has been a significant reason behind their success.

Due to the experience in their squad, CSK are exceptional in pressure situations. They will also be hoping to edge past Mumbai Indians to become the first team to win four IPL titles.

Win percentage: 61.92%

IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians MS Dhoni Rohit Sharma
Aryan
ANALYST
Aryan is a cricket enthusiast who is a die hard fan of Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma. He supports Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. Aryan loves writing and expressing his thoughts on different topics under cricket. He is a right arm fast bowling all rounder.
