×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: RCB's best XI for the opening match against CSK

Vishal Raman
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
509   //    16 Mar 2019, 15:41 IST

King vs Thala
King vs Thala

The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League is just a week away. IPL kicks off on 23rd March with the defending Champions Chennai Super Kings facing the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings has not made any notable changes in their squad except for the inclusion of Mohit Sharma and on the other hand, the Men in Red have made quite a few changes.

Exciting talents like Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dubey and Marcus Stoinis has been added to the squad of RCB, and some big names like Brendon McCullum and Quinton de Kock were dropped from the side.

RCB Squad: Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Tim Southee, Virat Kohli (c), Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Akshdeep Nath, Milind Kumar, Marcus Stoinis, Navdeep Saini, Shimron Hetmyer, Heinrich Klaasen, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Kulwant Khejroliya, Devdutt Padikkal, Prayas Barman

Due to the upcoming Australia tour of Pakistan, Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Coulter-Nile will unavailable for the tournament opener. Let us discuss the best XI for RCB for the first match against the reigning champions.

Openers: Parthiv Patel (wicket-keeper) and Virat Kohli (captain)

Parthiv Patel- Stroke-making Wicket-keeper
Parthiv Patel- Stroke-making Wicket-keeper

The veteran Indian wicket-keeper will be one of the openers in this year's RCB side. The presence of Brendon McCullum and Quinton de Kock hindered the chances of Parthiv Patel making into the playing XI, but he is expected to make into the first XI this season.

His presence at the top will allow RCB to play an overseas all-rounder which helps the balance of the side.

Virat Kohli - Best Batsman in the World
Virat
Kohli - Best Batsman in the World

The best batsman of this generation walks into the team as the other opener. Virat Kohli will be looking to win the maiden IPL trophy for the team from Bangalore.

Captain Kohli has been in breath-taking form for the last few years, and he is expected to continue his merry run in this IPL. Kohli was also the highest run-scorer for the team in last year's IPL.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore AB de Villiers Virat Kohli T20 Leisure Reading CSK vs RCB
IPL 2019: Predicting the opening combination for each team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 reasons why CSK can beat RCB in the season opener
RELATED STORY
Season-wise highest team totals in the IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL History: One best match of each season from 2008-2011
RELATED STORY
IPL Countdown: All-time Chennai Superkings XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018 XI that could have beaten CSK in the finals
RELATED STORY
CSK vs RCB: Three epic IPL matches
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Expected playing XI for Chennai Super Kings in the season opener
RELATED STORY
Highest partnership for each wicket in the IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Looking ahead to the opening match of the tournament between CSK and RCB
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us