IPL 2019: RCB's best XI for the opening match against CSK

Vishal Raman FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 509 // 16 Mar 2019, 15:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

King vs Thala

The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League is just a week away. IPL kicks off on 23rd March with the defending Champions Chennai Super Kings facing the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings has not made any notable changes in their squad except for the inclusion of Mohit Sharma and on the other hand, the Men in Red have made quite a few changes.

Exciting talents like Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dubey and Marcus Stoinis has been added to the squad of RCB, and some big names like Brendon McCullum and Quinton de Kock were dropped from the side.

RCB Squad: Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Tim Southee, Virat Kohli (c), Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Akshdeep Nath, Milind Kumar, Marcus Stoinis, Navdeep Saini, Shimron Hetmyer, Heinrich Klaasen, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Kulwant Khejroliya, Devdutt Padikkal, Prayas Barman

Due to the upcoming Australia tour of Pakistan, Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Coulter-Nile will unavailable for the tournament opener. Let us discuss the best XI for RCB for the first match against the reigning champions.

Openers: Parthiv Patel (wicket-keeper) and Virat Kohli (captain)

Parthiv Patel- Stroke-making Wicket-keeper

The veteran Indian wicket-keeper will be one of the openers in this year's RCB side. The presence of Brendon McCullum and Quinton de Kock hindered the chances of Parthiv Patel making into the playing XI, but he is expected to make into the first XI this season.

His presence at the top will allow RCB to play an overseas all-rounder which helps the balance of the side.

Virat Kohli - Best Batsman in the World

The best batsman of this generation walks into the team as the other opener. Virat Kohli will be looking to win the maiden IPL trophy for the team from Bangalore.

Captain Kohli has been in breath-taking form for the last few years, and he is expected to continue his merry run in this IPL. Kohli was also the highest run-scorer for the team in last year's IPL.