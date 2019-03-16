×
IPL 2019: RCB's strongest playing XI for the opening game against CSK

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Feature
1.75K   //    16 Mar 2019, 16:49 IST
CSK vs RCB
CSK vs RCB

IPL 2019 is just a week away, and the excitement is rising quickly. The first two weeks' fixtures have been announced by the BCCI, and the schedule for the remaining games is expected to be out in a few days' time.

The defending champions Chennai Super Kings will play the opening game at Chennai against Royal Challengers Bangalore on 23rd March 2019. Due to the upcoming World Cup in May, this edition of IPL begins a few weeks in advance. There is a huge challenge ahead of the BCCI to keep the players fit during the IPL and ahead for the World Cup. 

The first game itself is big clash, between the former Indian captain and the present Indian captain. It is one rivalry that all the fans are looking forward to seeing.

The men in yellow have had the upper hand against the men in red as they have won the last six games against RCB in IPL. The last time Bangalore beat Chennai in IPL was in the 2014 edition.

Virat Kohli would love to change his team's fortunes in this season. And RCB have got the lineup to do so.

Let us look at the strongest playing XI that can take the field for Bangalore in the opening game.

#1 Top order

Parthiv Patel and Virat Kohli
Parthiv Patel and Virat Kohli

RCB might open with Parthiv Patel and Virat Kohli. The former Indian wicketkeeper has a decent amount of experience as an opener in the IPL. He has opened before for top franchises like Chennai and Mumbai Indians.

The other opener could be Kohli, since the best batsman should bat the highest number of overs possible in the shorter format. All of Kohli's IPL centuries have come as an opener. Kohli can turn the tables for RCB if he can repeat what he did in the 2016 season. 

Shimron Hetmyer, who is set make his IPL debut, can be sent in at number three to make use of the power play. He is powerful left-hander who is in fine form, and can help RCB to keep the scoreboard ticking in the top order.

