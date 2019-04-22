IPL 2019, RCB vs CSK: Twitter trolls Umesh Yadav for conceding 24 runs in last over
The 39th encounter of IPL 2019 was a clash between the table topper CSK and standing last on the ladder, RCB. Kohli's men looked in full force owing to their epic victory against KKR in their previous match.
The evening's proceedings began with CSK winning the toss and opting to bowl first.
The skipper Kohli and Parthiv Patel started the innings. The team suffered a blow by losing Kohli's wicket quite early in the game. The score was 11-1 when AB de Villiers came in to bat. As the team came under attack by the death bowling pair, a quickfire cameo by Moeen Ali helped the team to cross the 160 run mark. They ended on a satisfactory note by scoring 161-7 by the end of 20 overs. Emerging as the most successful bowler of the innings, Deepak Chahar took two wickets with a striking economy of 6.2. Ravindra Jadeja and DJ Bravo assisted him in this quest by taking two wickets each.
Now, chasing down a target of 162 came in the Chennai openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis. The pair didn't last long as the Steyn fired fiercely. Dale Steyn was well assisted by Umesh Yadav to reduce the Chennai top order to 28-4, even before the completion of the power play overs. The sinking ship was then held together by a sensible partnership between the captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu. Once Rayudu got out Dhoni took the charge.
CSK needed 26 from last over. Bangalore gave Umesh the responsibility to bowl the final over. CSK captain Dhoni smashed 24 runs in first five balls.
On the last ball, CSK needed to score two runs to win. A slow leg-cutter from Umesh Yadav changed the match. Dhoni failed to connect and led to the run-out of Shardul Thakur. Bangalore snatched victory from the jaw of defeat.
Twitter brutally trolled Umesh for yet another expensive last over.