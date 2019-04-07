IPL 2019: RCB vs DC, Who said what: World reacts as Bangalore succumb to sixth consecutive loss

Virat Kohli (Image courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore and their fans came into this IPL with a lot of hope. It's just two weeks and there is no hope left in the ones supporting RCB. The Bangalore-based franchise managed to register their sixth consecutive loss and find themselves at the bottom of the IPL Points Table.

Delhi Capitals bowlers, led by Kagiso Rabada, kept on taking wickets at regular intervals to restrict the scoring rate. As a result, RCB could manage only 149 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs. Rabada was DC's star bowler as he picked up 4 wickets for just 21 runs.

During the chase, Delhi lost Shikhar Dhawan early but Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer steadied the innings. Shaw got out after a 68-run second wicket partnership but Iyer's half-century made things easy for the batsmen to follow. In the end, DC emerged victorious by 4 wickets and with 7 balls to spare.

Here's how the world reacted to RCB's sixth loss of the season:

Shreyas Iyer, Delhi Capitals skipper: It was tough to bat on. I decided to play positively. That was my mindset and it worked out well. I was trying to manoeuvre the ball into the gaps. I think they were 10-15 runs less on this track. Our bowlers bowled really well. Especially Rabada in his last two overs. Obviously, we need to think about the areas we need to work on. It's a big satisfaction when you win games. You get to see the smiling faces. I am doing alright as a skipper and want to maintain it.

Kagiso Rabada, Man of the Match: It has been a weird tournament for us as a team. It worked for me today and am glad. On a daily basis, you try to execute your simple skills. It is important to back yourself and I do it. I don't see myself as a leader. If people are looking for some advice, am always there. I have a responsibility at the top of the innings and at the death.

Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper: We thought 160 was going to be competitive. Even 150 was about par. It was quite dry underneath and we knew it would be slow. Not as good as the last game. That was exactly the case in the first innings. We kept losing wickets at regular intervals - couldn't really explode. Even 150 would have been difficult if we had held on to our chances. We need to grab our chances when they come our way. We can't keep giving excuses every game. We weren't good enough on the day again. That's the whole story of our season so far. When AB got out I had to dig deep, the other guys had to strike around me, Stoinis was good, Moeen was good and Aksh too. When there are two seniors batsmen in the deep and one gets out, the other has to take the deep and that the whole idea of that innings. The pitch also didn't allow us to play freely. Understanding the situation and targeting specific bowlers, I wasn't too happy to get out to a ball like that. I thought if I had stayed we could have added 25-30 more to the total. In the hindsight, we can look at all this, but 160 was a competitive total. When the mind is cluttered you wouldn't be focused on the chances that come your way. Clarity of my mind is important. Shreyas was dropped on 4. There is nothing more to say to the team. We need to accept it. Just play expressive cricket in the games well. The key is to take it easy, relax. We want to enjoy ourselves as a team.

Harsha Bhogle:

I honestly thought this would be a tougher run chase. Very impressed with this innings from Shreyas Iyer. Lot of class on view. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 7, 2019

Ayaz Menon:

Had a life early on, but splendid half century by Iyer, reveling in the cut shot, not the easiest to play on this pitch. — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 7, 2019

Hemang Badani:

Really feel for Virat Kohli. Really feel sorry with the way RCB has played. Have never seen him so low. I hope @RCBTweets pull their socks up and give this great man a few wins #RCBvDC — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) April 7, 2019

Harbhajan Singh:

Yes you r right... He is got everything pace,bounce,fitness.. https://t.co/HsyAC7QZCz — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 7, 2019

Gaurav Kapur:

Looks like RCB will be conceding the first set 6-0. — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) April 7, 2019

Gaurav Kalra:

in the ruins of RCB, the one standout has been saini...pace, hostility - looks a terrific prospect #RCBvDC — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) April 7, 2019

