IPL 2019, RCB vs MI: 3 key battles that you cannot miss

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will play their first home game of the season when they host Mumbai Indians at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. The Virat Kohli-led side will be hoping to get over the disappointment of a crushing loss at the hands of MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the season-opener on Saturday.

The Mumbai Indians come into this game on the back of a defeat against the Delhi Capitals and will be keen on turning things around. This will be an amazing contest between two sides aiming to get their first win in this season's IPL.

On that note, let us have a look at three battles on the field which will be hard to miss.

#1. Virat Kohli vs Mitchell McClenaghan

India captain Virat Kohli, who also leads the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, got out cheaply in his side's opening encounter against the Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. He will be looking to make amends against the Mumbai Indians on Thursday. He will be up against New Zealand's left-arm quick Mitchell McClenaghan who would try to make his life difficult at the crease.

McClenaghan had a decent game in his team's opening fixture against the Delhi Capitals when he conceded 40 runs off his quota of four overs but picked up three crucial wickets in the process. The left arm pacer would be hoping to put up a clinical performance with the ball in the match.

#2. AB de Villiers vs Lasith Malinga

Reports suggest that Sri Lanka's ODI captain Lasith Malinga, who was earlier not allowed by his country's board to participate in this year's IPL, has been allowed to join the Mumbai Indians squad and will be available for selection on Thursday. If he gets picked, he will have the tough task of keeping former South Africa international AB de Villiers quiet.

de Villiers had a quiet game against CSK in his side's opening fixture in which he scored only 9 runs. He will be hoping to get a big score against MI and lay the foundation for RCB's first win of the tournament.

#3. Yuzvendra Chahal vs Rohit Sharma

The next battle to look out for is the one between India's limited overs regulars, Rohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal. The latter has impressed all and sundry in the recent past and will be looking to bamboozle some of the opposition's batsmen on Thursday. Rohit, on the other hand, will have the responsibility of holding one end up and bat deep in the innings.

This will be a hard fought contest and although Chahal was brilliant against CSK, ending with figures of 4-1-6-1, Rohit will be a tough nut to crack for the leggie.

