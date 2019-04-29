×
IPL 2019: RCB vs RR - Ground stats, head-to-head record, key players and probable XI

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Preview
133   //    29 Apr 2019, 21:36 IST

Marcus Stoinis has given the much-needed stability in the RCB's middle order
Marcus Stoinis has given the much-needed stability in the RCB's middle order

Royal Challengers Bangalore is set to host Rajasthan Royals in the 49th fixture of the Indian Premier League 2019. The hosts will be desperate to remain in the playoff race however they are technically knocked out of the tournament while the Royals will still fancy their chances to finish in the top four.

Both the teams will collide with each other for the second time in this season. Rajasthan Royals registered a comprehensive 7-wicket win when these two sides met last time.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are having a horrible season so far in this edition of the IPL. After losing their previous game, RCB became the first IPL team to lose 100 T20 matches. Kohli & Co. have had a forgettable tournament on the back of some sloppy performances.

With only four victories in their twelve outings, the hosts are languishing at the bottom of the points table. RCB would be hoping to avenge their previous defeat at Jaipur against the same opponent.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals look to bring their campaign back on track after a string of poor performances. The visitors have played some fantastic season cricket this season, but they tend to succumb under pressure. Having won five and lost seven games in their 12 league games, the Royals are reeling at the second last spot in the points table. 

With Jos Butler, Jofra Archer, and Ben Stokes back to the England camp, the Pink Army needs to find some new players to bank on in the times of adversity. Steve Smith would be eyeing to register another win to stay alive in this tournament.

Match Details

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2019

Time: 08:00 PM IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

League: Indian Premier League

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Head-to-head record

Total Played: 21

RCB Won: 09

RR Won: 10

N/R: 2

Venue Stats IPL

Total Matches - 53

Matches won batting first - 20

Matches won bowling first - 32

Average 1st Inns scores -170

Average 2nd Inns scores - 150

Highest total recorded - 263/5 (20 Ov) by RCB vs PWI

Lowest total recorded - 82/10 (15.1 Ov) by RCB vs KKR

Highest score chased - 207/5 (19.4 Ov) by CSK vs RCB

Lowest score defended -106/2 (8 Ov) by RCB vs CSK 

Team News

Royal Challengers Bangalore

  • Colin de Grandhomme might feature in the starting lineup against Rajasthan.
  • Shimron Hetmyer can come in to replace Heinrich Klaasen.

Rajasthan Royals

  • The visitors are likely to stick to the winning combination from the previous match.

Key Players

Royal Challengers Bangalore

  • Virat Kohli
  • AB de Villiers
  • Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals

  • Sanju Samson
  • Steve Smith
  • Shreyas Gopal

Probable Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Parthiv Patel (wk), Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Heinrich Klassen, Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Wahington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav

Rajasthan Royals

Ajinkya Rahane, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson (wk), Steve Smith (c), Ashton Turner, Riyan Parag, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas

Tags:
IPL 2019 Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore Steven Smith Virat Kohli IPL 2019 Teams & Squads
Fetching more content...
