IPL 2019: Report Card of India's World Cup Squad

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli will be key players for India at the World Cup

With India's biggest T20 league done and dusted, the focus has now shifted to the much-anticipated World Cup. Slated to be flagged off in England later this month, the mega tournament will be witnessing India enter the fray as one of the firm favourites to win the title.

Consisting of some solid players in its ranks, India's 15-member-squad for the World Cup claims to have all the bases covered. However, the team is scheduled to lock horns with some strong competitors and the path doesn't seem like an all merry one.

And If the performances in the recently concluded IPL are anything to go by, what should the fans expect of their favourite heroes in the upcoming cricketing carnival? Here's a report card that shows how India's World Cup squad performed in IPL 2019 and what might be riding on the cards for each of these stars.

Rohit Sharma - 7.5/10

Mat: 15 Runs: 405 SR: 128.57 HS: 67

Despite not being anywhere near his best, Rohit Sharma managed to accumulate over 400 runs in the latest IPL season. Striking the ball at little over 128, the stylish right-hander forged an aggressive opening partnership with Quinton de Kock to get Mumbai Indians off to flying starts on several occasions.

For a man known for his stunning batting prowess, Rohit Sharma was interestingly hailed for his brilliant captaincy skills in this tournament. From getting the team selections right to holding his nerve in crunch moments, the Indian superstar ticked all the boxes of an able leader, thus helping Mumbai clinch its 4th IPL title. In a few days time, the "Hitman", will once again join hands with Shikhar Dhawan to ride India's hopes at the World Cup.

Shikhar Dhawan - 9/10

Mat: 16 Runs: 521 SR: 135.67 HS: 97*

Image Credits: BCCI/IPLT20

With not many batting superstars from overseas, Shikhar Dhawan formed a crucial component of Delhi Capitals' top order. A dashing opening batsman who can take the attack to the opposition right from the word go, the southpaw was in brilliant form for his new franchise this season. However, he couldn't quite make a telling contribution with the bat on Delhi's big night against CSK.

Amassing 521 runs in 16 games, at a strike rate of over 135, Dhawan ended this year's IPL as the season's fourth highest run-getter. India will be hoping for him to carry the good form into the much-awaited World Cup and dominate the opponents in England.

