×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Rohit Sharma reveals his batting position for the season

Aryan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
200   //    19 Mar 2019, 16:11 IST

Image result for rohit sharma ipl

What's the story?

Rohit Sharma has expressed in a recent press conference that he will open the batting in all the matches this IPL. The official twitter handle of Mumbai Indians posted a tweet regarding this.

In case you didn't know

Rohit Sharma used to be a middle-order batsman for team India in ODIs. At that time, it seemed as if he was just going to be another case of unfulfilled talent. However, MS Dhoni came up with a masterstroke by asking Rohit to open the innings. Since then, he has been unstoppable and has also scored 3 double-centuries in ODIs.

Last year, Mumbai Indians failed to make the playoffs and ended up a paltry 5th position in the rankings. Rohit was batting at number 4 against his usual opening slot. Many former players have said that a reason behind Mumbai Indians poor show last year was the poor form of Rohit.

The heart of the matter

In a press conference today, Rohit Sharma, along with Zaheer Khan, adressed questions about Mumbai Indians this IPL. One of the question asked was regarding Rohit Sharma's batting position this IPL. To this, Rohit replied by stating that he will be opeing the innings in all of the games he will play.

What's next?

This is good news for all MI fans as they all wanted the team's best batsman, Rohit Sharma, to bat from the beginning of the innings and also face the most number of balls. Furthermore we can expect some belligrent innings at the top from Mumbai's seasoned campaigner Rohit. He will be expected to open the innings with either Evin Lewis or Quinton de Kock.

Mumbai Indians will start their IPL campaign against a revamped Delhi Capitals on the 24th of March. They will be looking to start the season well and try to lift a record 4th IPL trophy.


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma Quinton de Kock T20 IPL 2019 Teams & Squads
Aryan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
IPL 2019: Will Rohit Sharma open for Mumbai Indians this season?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 6 possible opening options for the Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 Opening combinations for Mumbai Indians 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Twitter Watch: Rohit Sharma set to open for Mumbai Indians in all the matches
RELATED STORY
IPL history: Top 3 knocks by Rohit Sharma
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 players that could turn the tables for Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Top 3 batting sides in the tournament
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Records Rohit Sharma can break this season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians' strongest XI for their match against Delhi Capitals
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Ideal batting line-up for Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us