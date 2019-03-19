IPL 2019: Rohit Sharma reveals his batting position for the season

What's the story?

Rohit Sharma has expressed in a recent press conference that he will open the batting in all the matches this IPL. The official twitter handle of Mumbai Indians posted a tweet regarding this.

In case you didn't know

Rohit Sharma used to be a middle-order batsman for team India in ODIs. At that time, it seemed as if he was just going to be another case of unfulfilled talent. However, MS Dhoni came up with a masterstroke by asking Rohit to open the innings. Since then, he has been unstoppable and has also scored 3 double-centuries in ODIs.

Last year, Mumbai Indians failed to make the playoffs and ended up a paltry 5th position in the rankings. Rohit was batting at number 4 against his usual opening slot. Many former players have said that a reason behind Mumbai Indians poor show last year was the poor form of Rohit.

The heart of the matter

In a press conference today, Rohit Sharma, along with Zaheer Khan, adressed questions about Mumbai Indians this IPL. One of the question asked was regarding Rohit Sharma's batting position this IPL. To this, Rohit replied by stating that he will be opeing the innings in all of the games he will play.

What's next?

This is good news for all MI fans as they all wanted the team's best batsman, Rohit Sharma, to bat from the beginning of the innings and also face the most number of balls. Furthermore we can expect some belligrent innings at the top from Mumbai's seasoned campaigner Rohit. He will be expected to open the innings with either Evin Lewis or Quinton de Kock.

Mumbai Indians will start their IPL campaign against a revamped Delhi Capitals on the 24th of March. They will be looking to start the season well and try to lift a record 4th IPL trophy.

