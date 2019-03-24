IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore register 6th lowest total in IPL

Pavan Suresh

The much-vaunted batting line up of Royal Challengers Bangalore registered the sixth lowest total in IPL history in the opening match of IPL 2019 against Chennai Super Kings at Chennai on Saturday.

CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and decided to field first. Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel started with caution, adding 16 runs for the opening wicket before Virat Kohli was dismissed by Harbhajan Singh.

AB de Villiers and Shimron Hetymer, on their own part, failed to score many runs, with the Royal Challengers Bangalore losing wickets at regular intervals. They were eventually bowled out for a paltry total of 70 runs in 17.1 overs. Parthiv Patel was the top scorer for RCB with 29 runs. CSK in return, won the match by seven wickets with 14 balls to spare.

Royal Challengers Bangalore held the previous record for the lowest total in IPL history. They were bowled out for 49 in 9.4 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 23, 2017. Chasing the target of 132 runs to win, RCB could only score 49 in 9.4 overs with all batsmen being dismissed for single digits.

Rajasthan Royals posted the previous second lowest ever total of 58 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Cape Town on April 18, 2009. RCB posted 133 for eight in 20 overs and bowled out RR for 58 in 15.1 overs.

Delhi Capitals have the next two lowest totals in IPL. On May 6, 2017, Mumbai Indians scored a massive total of 212 for three in 20 overs and then bowled out the Delhi team for 66 in 13.4 overs. Also on April 30, 2017, they were bowled out for 67 in 17.1 overs against Kings XI Punjab at Mohali.

KKR comes next for lowest totals in IPL. They were bowled out for 67 in 15.2 overs against Mumbai Indians on May 16, 2018.

