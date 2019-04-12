IPL 2019, RR vs CSK: Twitter slams MS Dhoni for walking out onto the ground to argue with the umpires
Another day, another thriller in the 12th season of the Indian Premier League! Thursday night's game between the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings witnessed yet another nail-biting finish The match went down to the wire as CSK needed 18 runs to win off the last over.
Ravindra Jadeja gave CSK the perfect start to the over by hitting a six off the first ball. Then nerves got to Ben Stokes as he bowled a no-ball. CSK were in the driving seat and most expected MS Dhoni to win the match from that position. But the English all-rounder was not in a mood to give up as he bowled a perfect yorker to dismiss Dhoni.
Then Mitchell Santner came to join Jadeja at the crease. Stokes missed his length and bowled a high full-toss. The umpire seemed to adjudge it as no-ball before changing his mind as the square leg umpire indicated it was a fair delivery. This spurred controversy as an extra ball would have made life easier for the CSK batsmen. Even Captain Cool Dhoni lost his calm.
Dhoni was furious with the decision as he came to the ground to seek an explanation from the umpires. Finally, the decision of the umpires stood and CSK needed six runs to win off the last two balls. After a couple and a wide, the equation came down to three off the last ball.
The Kiwi all-rounder kept his calm as he managed to hit a six off the last bowl to win the match for his side. Santner, who was dropped after a poor performance in the reverse fixture, was the hero at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium,
The win meant that CSK will remain at the top of the table with six wins out of seven matches. On the other hand, Rajasthan need some inspiration as they find themselves at the wrong end of the table. Let us see how Twitter reacted to this controversy