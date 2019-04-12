IPL 2019, RR vs CSK: Twitter slams MS Dhoni for walking out onto the ground to argue with the umpires

MS Dhoni [Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com]

Another day, another thriller in the 12th season of the Indian Premier League! Thursday night's game between the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings witnessed yet another nail-biting finish The match went down to the wire as CSK needed 18 runs to win off the last over.

Ravindra Jadeja gave CSK the perfect start to the over by hitting a six off the first ball. Then nerves got to Ben Stokes as he bowled a no-ball. CSK were in the driving seat and most expected MS Dhoni to win the match from that position. But the English all-rounder was not in a mood to give up as he bowled a perfect yorker to dismiss Dhoni.

Then Mitchell Santner came to join Jadeja at the crease. Stokes missed his length and bowled a high full-toss. The umpire seemed to adjudge it as no-ball before changing his mind as the square leg umpire indicated it was a fair delivery. This spurred controversy as an extra ball would have made life easier for the CSK batsmen. Even Captain Cool Dhoni lost his calm.

Dhoni was furious with the decision as he came to the ground to seek an explanation from the umpires. Finally, the decision of the umpires stood and CSK needed six runs to win off the last two balls. After a couple and a wide, the equation came down to three off the last ball.

The Kiwi all-rounder kept his calm as he managed to hit a six off the last bowl to win the match for his side. Santner, who was dropped after a poor performance in the reverse fixture, was the hero at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium,

The win meant that CSK will remain at the top of the table with six wins out of seven matches. On the other hand, Rajasthan need some inspiration as they find themselves at the wrong end of the table. Let us see how Twitter reacted to this controversy

Among the firsts for me in today's game was the sight of Dhoni walking out onto the ground. As @MichaelVaughan said on #CricbuzzLIVE it is something he will realise he shouldn't have done. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 11, 2019

Umpiring standards have been pretty low in this #IPL and that was a no-ball given and reversed. Enough to feel crossed and miffed. But the opposition captain has no right to walk out on the pitch after being dismissed. Dhoni set a wrong precedent tonight. #RRvCSK #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 11, 2019

Imagine if Kohli did what Dhoni just did there. There would have been calls for Kohli to step down even as the NT captain not even exaggerating. — Tushar (@Tushaar_Lfc) April 11, 2019

Dhoni gets the ball replaced as many times he wants.



Dhoni gets a water break whenever he wants.



Dhoni gets the physio on the field whenever he wants.



Dhoni walks onto the field to argue with the umpires whenever he wants.



Umpires don't have the guts to say NO to Dhoni. — Aditya (@forwardshortleg) April 11, 2019

It was super cool to see my captain lose his cool.. My dear Midas.. you rock ♥️♥️♥️ #dhoni #cskda — Vijayalakshmi A (@vgyalakshmi) April 11, 2019

The umpire is well within his right to overturn a No-Ball or any decision on the field for that matter. Surprised with how Dhoni handled it. It was so unlike Captain Cool #RRvCSK — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) April 11, 2019

The Dhoni walk.



To be framed in the IPL Hall of Fame.#RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/dmJBwwzTWs — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 11, 2019

Never ever seen Dhoni in such anger on the field.Being silent doesn't mean fear. Look at MSD eyes. He got fired up. Love you MSD #RRvCSK #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/UobsUD4bwC — Rave rave (@rave_006) April 11, 2019

MS Dhoni willing to talk about his confrontation with the umpires, even joked about it first up. And Murali Kartik doesn't ask a single question about it! Most atrocious post-match presentation I've seen. How do you let a whole presentation go by without asking that? #RRvCSK — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) April 11, 2019

Dhoni receives the IPL trophy, hands it to his team, then walks away to be in the background.



That's the kind of leader India needs. Make India win. Deliver the trophy to Indians. Then walk away to be in the background. — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) May 27, 2018

This is not a good look for the game ... No place at all for a Captain to storm onto the pitch from the Dugout ... !! #IPL — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 11, 2019

