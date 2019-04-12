×
IPL 2019, RR vs CSK, Who Said What: World reacts as Chennai recover from 24-4 to chase down 152 against Rajasthan

Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
News
784   //    12 Apr 2019, 00:41 IST

Jadeja fell to the ground after hitting Ben Stokes for six (Pic credits: BCCI)
Jadeja fell to the ground after hitting Ben Stokes for six (Pic credits: BCCI)

Chennai Super Kings pulled off yet another heist, defeating the Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets.

Jos Buttler, during his short stay at the crease, gave Rajasthan Royals a fiery start but that was all the fire that Rajasthan had in their batting arsenal. After Buttler's dismissal, the Jaipur based franchise lost wickets at regular intervals and ended up scoring just 151 in 20 overs.

During the chase, Chennai were struggling at 24-4 when MS Dhoni joined Ambati Rayudu in the middle. Rayudu (57, 47 balls, 2*4, 3*6) and MSD (58, 43 balls, 2*4, 3*6) took CSK close to victory but were dismissed just before the end.

After Dhoni got out, Chennai needed 6 runs off the last 3 balls but the fourth ball bowled by Ben Stokes, which was initially called a no-ball, yielded two runs. The retraction of the no-ball call led to a lot of drama in the middle but a calm Santner hit a six of the final ball to take CSK home.

Here's how the world reacted to Chennai Super Kings' sixth win of the tournament:

Rahane: I don't think so (when asked if he'd have done anything differently). Credit to our bowlers, on that wicket I thought 150 was low. We should have batted better, on that wicket 170 would have been very good. We feel disappointed. It was about having the belief.

We knew that if we took wickets in the powerplay, we'd be in the game. A lot to improve in the last 5-6 games. I'm sure our guys will take it on and learn from these mistakes. Sanju was back and that was a plus point. Jaydev was bowling really well.

Prayag did really well in his first game. We got to find the balance right depending on the conditions. I still feel you need to win crunch situations in the T20 format. I'm really enjoying my role - a lot to learn as well. This is a challenge for me. It's about taking things step by step. As a captain, it's a different challenge altogether, but I'm enjoying it.

Ambati Rayudu: It was tough going. You dream for such situations where you can take your team out of trouble. There is no pressure. I have been batting well. When it is your day, you should help your team. The first ball for a six from Jaddu was unbelievable. Definitely, he is coming into his groove.

Obviously, he is very talented. He has been bowling well. Everyone knows about his fielding and today his batting as well. I have been scoring 20s on those difficult wickets. It is important on your day to pull your team through.

MS Dhoni: It was a very good game. Need to give credit to Rajasthan. They were few runs short of what would've been a good score. But they put pressure on our batsmen and they were able to build pressure right to the end.

Once you win games like this, you learn a lot out of it. It's important to enjoy the win but also learn from the mistakes. It's about a few hits. It's a very big ground and the outfield is fast. At the end of the day, individuals do commit mistakes. But the team has to take the blame if you've lost.

Doesn't matter if it was Shardul's over or someone else's over. It's important to see if the batsmen batted well or whether the execution failed. We've got very good support here, thanks to them. Not to forget, one of my biggest innings came here. All games are big games.

Sourav Ganguly:

Irfan Pathan:

Harsha Bhogle:

Aakash Chopra:

﻿Michael Vaughan:

Sanjay Manjrekar:

Albie Morkel:

Ayaz Memon:

