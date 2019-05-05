IPL 2019: Six players RCB can drop before the next season

CricWiz FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 17.73K // 05 May 2019, 09:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

RCB's fast bowlers once again failed to deliver (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com/BCCI)

Hopes were high from Royal Challengers Bangalore at the beginning of the season. RCB had made wholesome changes in it's squad and bought were some exciting players at the auction. But as it turned out to be, it was yet another disappointing IPL season for the men in red and black.

After losing their first six matches this season, RCB showed signs of making a comeback winning the next 4 out of their 5 games. But unfortunately, the team lost the winning momentum and once again failed to reach the playoffs. It is hard to single out any particular area for the team's lacklustre performance, but the new recruits' failure to perform is a major reason for RCB's downfall.

After finishing 6th on the points table last year, RCB released a barrage of players including stalwarts like Brendon McCullum and Chris Woakes. Keeping in mind the team's past record of releasing a lot of players, it won't be a surprise if a huge number of players are released next year too.

Here is the list of players who have failed to perform this year and might be dropped by RCB next year.

#6 Akshdeep Nath (Matches - 8, Runs - 61, Average - 12.20)

Akshdeep Nath playing a reverse sweep (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com/BCCI)

Akshdeep Nath turned a lot of heads when RCB bought him for a staggering amount of ₹3.6 crore. Nath plays for Uttar Pradesh in the domestic circuit and has a decent first class record, but his T20 record isn't alarming. He has a T20 average of 22.06 and a strike-rate of 118.43.

The 25-year-old was possibly bought as a backup wicket-keeper. After sitting out in a few games, Akshdeep was finally given a chance in the playing XI. He failed to grab the opportunity as he scored just 61 runs in 8 matches at an average of 12.20. It is highly unlikely that he will be retained next year by the franchise.

1 / 6 NEXT