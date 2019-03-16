IPL 2019: Ganguly and Ponting - The Reunion of 2003 World cup finals captain

Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting

What's the story?

The official twitter handle of the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals recently posted a photograph where the former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly and the World Cup-winning Aussie captain Ricky Ponting were seen standing together. The image attracted a lot of viewers and not only the fans of the franchise but the cricket fans from all over the world simply loved the reunion of the two legendary captains.

In case you didn't know…

The Delhi Capitals has appointed Sourav Ganguly as the advisor of the team. The Bengal-born will work with the former Australian Cricketer Ricky Ponting, who was named as the head coach of the franchise last year. After taking this crucial decision, the team received a positive response from the fans as they are expecting the duo to bring back the days of glory of the franchise.

The heart of the matter

The Delhi Capitals, after appointing the legendary captain as their advisor, seemed quite happy. The franchise is yet to lift the silverware and the chairman of the team Parth Jindal, during the press meet, said, “Sourav is one of the most astute minds in world cricket. A lot of what we see in Indian cricket today was born because of Sourav. His aggression, positivity and never say die attitude are traits we want the Delhi Capitals team to imbibe. It is truly an honour that Sourav has chosen Delhi as his IPL team.”

He also went on to explain how Sourav's presence will benefit the team in the long run.

Ganguly too seemed quite happy after joining the DC camp. The former Indian captain said, “I am very pleased to come on board with the Delhi Capitals. Having known the Jindals and the JSW Group for years, I am now excited to be a part of their latest sports venture.

“I am really looking forward to working with the players and the support staff," he said.

What's next?

The Delhi Capitals will play its first IPL match on 24th May against the three-time champions Mumbai Indians. The franchise, under the guidance of legends like Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting and under the leadership of young Shreyas Iyer, will surely like to win its maiden IPL title this year.