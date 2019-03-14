×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: SRH's second 11 that's as strong as any IPL side

Abdul Rahman
ANALYST
Feature
2.05K   //    14 Mar 2019, 15:48 IST

SRH have such a strong squad for IPL 2019 that they can easily form an equally strong second XI
SRH have such a strong squad for IPL 2019 that they can easily form an equally strong second XI

The 12th edition of the glamorous and cash-rich IPL is set to start on 23rd of March with CSK and RCB locking horns in the very first match of the league while the runners-up of last season, Sunrisers Hyderabad, will play their first match against KKR on March 24. 

SRH has been one of the most consistent teams in the last few IPL seasons. Last three seasons have been quite good for the franchise as they won the IPL title in 2016, qualified for the playoffs in 2017 and were the runners up in 2018. The franchise will surely want to continue their momentum in IPL 2019 as well.

For the upcoming edition of the IPL, SRH has one of the strongest squads which makes them one of the favorites to lift the IPL trophy. The return of David Warner will make them even stronger. They are looking well sorted in all the departments. It will be very hard for the rest of the seven teams to stop SRH from winning the tournament this season.

Most of the teams have quite a formidable starting XI, but SRH is the only team that can form an equally strong second XI that can give a tough competition to any IPL team.

So here we take a look at SRH's strongest second XI that could beat any side on their day. But before moving on to the second XI, let's have a look at what could be their first choice playing XI.

First Choice Playing XI 

David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul and Sandeep Sharma

Martin Guptill

Martin Guptill
Martin Guptill

Undoubtedly, Martin Guptill is currently one of the best openers in the shortest format of the game. Even though he has not been successful in IPL, he is someone who can destroy any bowling lineup on his day. Guptill is expected to be SRH's backup opener this season. So, the Kiwi batsman will be looking forward to making the most of his opportunities in IPL 2019.

Guptill has very impressive numbers in T20Is as he has scored 2272 runs from 76 T20Is at an average of 33.91 and a strike rate of 132.71 with 105 being his highest score. Guptill would like to do something similar in the IPL too.

Advertisement

Sreevats Goswami

Image result for shreevats goswami ipl

Sreevats Goswami has been a part of the IPL from the very beginning but has never managed to perform as per his potential and that is why he has only managed to play just 29 matches in IPL despite being a part of the league for a long time. However, he has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket.

The 29-year-old has quite decent numbers in T20s as he has scored 1931 from 79 innings with the help of 11 fifties.

Wriddhiman Saha is expected to be SRH's first choice wicketkeeper, hence Goswami will be their reserve wicketkeeper in IPL 2019 and will also be the wicketkeeper of this XI. 

These two forms a quite devastating opening pair and hence are the perfect picks for the two opener's spots in the XI.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Sunrisers Hyderabad Martin Guptill Jonny Bairstow T20 Fantasy Cricket
5 Overseas players who will play in IPL for the first time in 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 overseas players who will be part of the IPL for the first time
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 Players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Three biggest match-winners for the Sunrisers Hyderabad
RELATED STORY
IPL history: 3 players who played for India in T20I after impressing for Sunrisers Hyderabad
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 foreigner debutants to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 Overseas Players who could have a huge impact this year
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 players who are set to make a comeback 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: CSK's potential strategy 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Top 3 bowling sides
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England Women in India 2019
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us