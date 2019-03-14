IPL 2019: SRH's second 11 that's as strong as any IPL side

Abdul Rahman FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 2.05K // 14 Mar 2019, 15:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

SRH have such a strong squad for IPL 2019 that they can easily form an equally strong second XI

The 12th edition of the glamorous and cash-rich IPL is set to start on 23rd of March with CSK and RCB locking horns in the very first match of the league while the runners-up of last season, Sunrisers Hyderabad, will play their first match against KKR on March 24.

SRH has been one of the most consistent teams in the last few IPL seasons. Last three seasons have been quite good for the franchise as they won the IPL title in 2016, qualified for the playoffs in 2017 and were the runners up in 2018. The franchise will surely want to continue their momentum in IPL 2019 as well.

For the upcoming edition of the IPL, SRH has one of the strongest squads which makes them one of the favorites to lift the IPL trophy. The return of David Warner will make them even stronger. They are looking well sorted in all the departments. It will be very hard for the rest of the seven teams to stop SRH from winning the tournament this season.

Most of the teams have quite a formidable starting XI, but SRH is the only team that can form an equally strong second XI that can give a tough competition to any IPL team.

So here we take a look at SRH's strongest second XI that could beat any side on their day. But before moving on to the second XI, let's have a look at what could be their first choice playing XI.

First Choice Playing XI

David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul and Sandeep Sharma

Martin Guptill

Martin Guptill

Undoubtedly, Martin Guptill is currently one of the best openers in the shortest format of the game. Even though he has not been successful in IPL, he is someone who can destroy any bowling lineup on his day. Guptill is expected to be SRH's backup opener this season. So, the Kiwi batsman will be looking forward to making the most of his opportunities in IPL 2019.

Guptill has very impressive numbers in T20Is as he has scored 2272 runs from 76 T20Is at an average of 33.91 and a strike rate of 132.71 with 105 being his highest score. Guptill would like to do something similar in the IPL too.

Advertisement

Sreevats Goswami

Sreevats Goswami has been a part of the IPL from the very beginning but has never managed to perform as per his potential and that is why he has only managed to play just 29 matches in IPL despite being a part of the league for a long time. However, he has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket.

The 29-year-old has quite decent numbers in T20s as he has scored 1931 from 79 innings with the help of 11 fifties.

Wriddhiman Saha is expected to be SRH's first choice wicketkeeper, hence Goswami will be their reserve wicketkeeper in IPL 2019 and will also be the wicketkeeper of this XI.

These two forms a quite devastating opening pair and hence are the perfect picks for the two opener's spots in the XI.