IPL 2019, SRH vs CSK: Twitter erupts as SRH thrash Dhoni-less Chennai Super Kings
The 33rd game of the season was held between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings at Hyderabad. There was a change in the Chennai camp as skipper MS Dhoni was rested due to injury. As a replacement, Suresh Raina led them for the fourth time in IPL history. Chennai won the toss and elected to bat first on a slow track.
The CSK openers gave them a solid start. After a slow start, the pair built together an opening partnership of 79 runs, but CSK suffered a big collapse after losing the openers. This collapse proved to be the turning point of the match as the visitors never came back into the game. They lost five wickets for just 22 runs in the middle which dashed their hopes of putting a good score on the board.
Chennai usually finish the innings on a high but today they managed to hit only two boundaries. They clearly missed the punch from Dhoni during the final phase of the innings. Rayudu and Jadeja crawled in the final five overs and managed to score only 30 runs. The defending champions ended the innings with a below par 132/5.
The dashing openers Bairstow and Warner came out to chase the tricky target on this slow wicket. David Warner smashed the CSK bowlers and completed his half-century inside six overs. The Australian opener completed his half-century in just 24 balls but got out on the next ball. Warner scored 10 fours in his short burst which put SRH on their way to victory.
Sunrisers lost the wickets of both Warner and Kane Williamson in quick succession. When CSK had a chance to make a comeback into the game, England wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow took the charge. He smashed two sixes in one over of Karn Sharma to end any hopes of a CSK comeback.
Suresh Raina looked clueless against the carnage of the SRH openers. Eventually, SRH won the match by six wickets with 19 balls to spare. SRH would be happy as they have managed to beat CSK after four losses in a row against the Men in Yellow.