IPL 2019, SRH vs CSK: Twitter erupts as SRH thrash Dhoni-less Chennai Super Kings

SRH vs CSK ( Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com)

The 33rd game of the season was held between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings at Hyderabad. There was a change in the Chennai camp as skipper MS Dhoni was rested due to injury. As a replacement, Suresh Raina led them for the fourth time in IPL history. Chennai won the toss and elected to bat first on a slow track.

The CSK openers gave them a solid start. After a slow start, the pair built together an opening partnership of 79 runs, but CSK suffered a big collapse after losing the openers. This collapse proved to be the turning point of the match as the visitors never came back into the game. They lost five wickets for just 22 runs in the middle which dashed their hopes of putting a good score on the board.

Chennai usually finish the innings on a high but today they managed to hit only two boundaries. They clearly missed the punch from Dhoni during the final phase of the innings. Rayudu and Jadeja crawled in the final five overs and managed to score only 30 runs. The defending champions ended the innings with a below par 132/5.

The dashing openers Bairstow and Warner came out to chase the tricky target on this slow wicket. David Warner smashed the CSK bowlers and completed his half-century inside six overs. The Australian opener completed his half-century in just 24 balls but got out on the next ball. Warner scored 10 fours in his short burst which put SRH on their way to victory.

Sunrisers lost the wickets of both Warner and Kane Williamson in quick succession. When CSK had a chance to make a comeback into the game, England wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow took the charge. He smashed two sixes in one over of Karn Sharma to end any hopes of a CSK comeback.

Suresh Raina looked clueless against the carnage of the SRH openers. Eventually, SRH won the match by six wickets with 19 balls to spare. SRH would be happy as they have managed to beat CSK after four losses in a row against the Men in Yellow.

You get one of these every year, I guess. #CSK have been steamrolled today. Never in the game. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 17, 2019

Whether it's boundaries or the Worldcup squad, Rayudu just does not seem to get through. #SRHvCSK — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 17, 2019

David Warner completes 3000 runs in the IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad in only 67 innings. He has scored two centuries and 30 fifties for SRH thus far. #IPL2019 #SRHvCSK — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) April 17, 2019

Most runs by an opening pair in an IPL season:



731 - Warner-Dhawan, 2016

646 - Warner-Dhawan, 2017

622 - Warner-Dhawan, 2015

621* - Warner-Bairstow, 2019

619 - Simmons-Parthiv, 2015#SRHvCSK — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 17, 2019

The four #IPL matches missed by MS Dhoni

CSK v DD (Delhi) 19 Mar 2010 (CSK won by 5 wkts)

CSK v KXIP (Chennai) 21 Mar 2010 (CSK lost by Super over)

CSK v RCB (Bangalore) 23 Mar 2010 (CSK lost by 36 runs)

CSK v SRH (Hyderabad) 17 Apr 2019 #IPL2019#SRHvCSK — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 17, 2019

Rayudu might need a 3D glass to play against 3D 😃 — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) April 17, 2019

Dhoni on giant screen and Hyderabad screemed as if they found ilachi in their biryani. Such craze. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 17, 2019

Just look how ordinary CSK appears when Captain MS Dhoni is not part of the team. #SRHvCSK — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) April 17, 2019

Dismissing a batsman while playing a defensive shot speaks volumes about the quality of bowling. Tahir has been the spinner of this #IPL #SRHvCSK — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 17, 2019