×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Strongest Possible Eleven for Mumbai Indians 

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
6.87K   //    19 Dec 2018, 21:00 IST

Three-time champions Mumbai Indians vested more faith in their old guns along with the new talents
Three-time champions Mumbai Indians vested more faith in their old guns along with the new talents

Like every other edition, the excitement for Indian Premier League 2019 has begun. The auction table is where the strategies evolve and teams plan the pathway to the new edition.

The return of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the previous edition of IPL has added that old flair to the lucrative league. The auction for IPL 2019 got underway in Jaipur on December 18.

The uncertainty in the venue of the upcoming IPL edition made this auction even more important from a strategic point of view.

Each franchise had their core team sorted and was on the lookout for missing pieces to make the team complete.

The auction began on a good note where Delhi Capitals made their first purchase in Hanuma Vihari for two Crore.

Soon West Indian players made their presence felt as Carlos Brathwaite, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran were sold to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) respectively.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) made strategic buys in the form of Jonny Bairstow, Martin Guptill, and Wriddhiman Saha.

But it was Jaydev Unadkat, uncapped Varun Chakravarthy, and England teen sensation Sam Curran who were the major highlights of 2019 auction. Three-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) vested more faith in their old guns along with the new talents. Buying back the yorker king Lasith Malinga just adds to the earlier statement.

This is the strongest possible playing eleven for Mumbai Indians for the upcoming season.

Advertisement

#1 Evin Lewis

Lewis has played 17 T20 matches, has an admirable average of 33 and an impressive strike rate of 157
Lewis has played 17 T20 matches, has an admirable average of 33 and an impressive strike rate of 157

The left-handed explosive batsman from Trinidad- Evin Lewis is a must have a player when it comes to shorter formats. Nicknamed as 'Junior Gayle', he made his T20I debut for West Indies in the year 2016 against Afghanistan.

Later, Lewis scored a swashbuckling century against India in the first match of the series in the USA in just 48 balls.

A year later, when he played against India he smashed an unbeaten 125 while chasing. His hard-hitting ability made him a player to watch out in the IPL auction. He was roped in by Mumbai Indians for a whopping 3.8 Crore rupees for 2018 edition.

Lewis has played 17 T20 matches, has an admirable average of 33 and an impressive strike rate of 157!

He has played 13 matches for MI in the 2018 edition and scored 382 runs at a healthy average of 29.

Now that Mumbai Indians have retained him for the next season, Lewis surely will start as an opener for the Mumbai Paltan.

1 / 11 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma Jasprit Bumrah
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
IPL 2019: Best Mumbai Indians XI from the list of...
RELATED STORY
Zaheer Khan joins Mumbai Indians ahead of 2019 IPL auction
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Full list of players bought by Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Auctions- Key issues Mumbai Indians need to address
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Strategy for the IPL teams ahead of the auctions
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Full list of retained players by Mumbai Indians...
RELATED STORY
5 Best buys by Mumbai Indians in IPL History
RELATED STORY
5 Indian Players who made it big in IPL
RELATED STORY
5 Cricketers whose careers dwindled after leaving Mumbai...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians set to unveil powerful opening...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us